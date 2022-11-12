As friendly vs Chile looms, Filipinas jockey for World Cup roster spots

MANILA, Philippines — With less than a year left before the Philippine women's national football team makes its maiden appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup, preparations continune as the team holds camp in Chile.

Ahead of their first of two friendlies against the home team at Estadio Sausalito on Saturday (Sunday morning, Manila time), Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic underscored the importance of facing a team like Chile.

"Their men's team have been world class for the last 10 or 12 years, starting with the Marcelo Salas era then obviously that's followed through to the women's team so a really amazing football culture," Stajcic said ahead of their friendly.

"And not only you have to beat the team, you have to beat that culture as well so you know, it's going to be a tough challenge for us. Chile, having been to a couple of world cups now, and really improving as a women's team, so they're fighting for a world cup playoff in a couple of months so it's really important game for both teams," he added.

Apart from helping their overall preparation for the elite tournament next year, Filipinas also have the chance to compete for their roster spots come next year.

With a competitive pool of players, Stajcic said that this ongoing camp and upcoming friendlies will help determine where they are in terms of heading to New Zealand next year.

"It's just another stepping stone for competing for a World Cup, so we've tog a long way to go. We've got 7 or 8 months left, every game that we play, every time that we get together, we just wanna learn and get better and improve," said Stajcic.

"And obviously, players are fighting for spots... In the stsarting lineup, and in the squad for the world cup, so every time we get together is of vital importance," he added.

Stajcic has 23 Filipinas on deck in Chile including veterans Inna Palacio, Hali Long, Eva MAdarang, Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Camille Rodriguez, Quinley Quezada, Shai del Campo, Sarina Bolden, among others.

Also joining them are Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia McDaniel, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Chantelle Maniti, Dominique Randle, Tara Shelton, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Kaya Hawkinson, Meryll Serrano, Bella Flanigan, and Katrina Guillou.

The Filipinas play another friendly against Chile on November 15 at the Municipal dela Pintana in Santiago.