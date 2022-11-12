Slumping Belingon hopes to 'break the curse' against Korea's Kim in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon is looking to put a stop to a string of losses when ONE Fight Night 4 rolls on in Singapore on November 19.

In the middle of a four-bout slump since losing his belt, Belingon has a chance to rejuvenate his career against South Korea's Kim Jae Woong.

Kim, who faces a short turnaround having last fought on October 21 against Shamil Gasanov, will be Belingon's target as he attempts to post a win for the first time since 2018.

"Kailangan natin i-break yung curse, 'yung apat na talo na 'yun. So kailangan natin manalo dito sa November 19. Determinado tayong manalo dito," Belingon told Philstar.com during Team Lakay's training in La Trinidad, Benguet on Thursday.

Belingon took the fight on short notice, having only three weeks of preparation. But as he's been working with fellow bantamweight contender Stephen Loman, who faces former titlist Bibiano Fernandes in the same card, Belingon said he's in top shape and ready to fight.

"Tinanggap natin 'yung laban na yun kasi para sa akin, alam ko, handa ako. Kasi 'yun nga, nakasabay tayo sa training. Hindi ko naman tatanggapin yun kung 'di ako nakapagsimula sa training. So sakto lang, mahahabol natin 'yung kundisyon natin," he said.

Belingon and Loman try to chase a title shot in a bantamweight division that has been cracked wide open with a vacant world title after erstwhile titlist John Lineker failed to make weight and his world title bout with Fabricio Andrade was declared a no contest.

Though admitting that he is far from the title picture now, Belingon hopes to head in the right direction with a victory next week.

"Isa 'yun sa nagmomotivate sa akin. Syempre. Pero kailangan natin manalo muna. Step by step," said Belingon of a possible title shot.

"And darating tayo dun, kailangan lang din natin manalo nang manalo and makuha 'yung chance na makalaban sa title so ayun, 'yung laban muna dito sa November 19 ang focus natin and 'yun, sana manalo tayo and tuloy tuloy ang panalo natin para makalaban ulit tayo sa title shot — either ako or si Stephen depende kung sino mauna sa amin," he added.

Belingon and Loman fly for Singapore on Sunday as they feature on the card headlined by the ONE Welterweight World Championship between Kiamrian Abbasov and Christian Lee.