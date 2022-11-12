^

Thompson grateful to have brought Ginebra play to Gilas against Jordan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 10:00am
Thompson grateful to have brought Ginebra play to Gilas against Jordan
Scottie Thompson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson was in his bag during his latest game with Gilas Pilipinas, churning out an all-around performance against Jordan on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time) in the Nationals' 74-66 victory held at Amman.

Much like his game in the PBA with the Gin Kings, Thompson zeroed in on playmaking and rebounding as he ended up with eight dimes and 13 boards, to go along with an 8-point performance.

Having stepped up on the international stage, Thompson was thankful to have brought his best game for Gilas Pilipinas.

"Siguro 'yung comfort zone ko, doon talaga ako komportable. 'Yung kung ano 'yung best ko na maitutulong sa team, 'yung ginagawa ko sa Ginebra. Hoping ako noon na madala ko dito sa Gilas. Thankful kasi napapakita ko [ngayon]," Thompson said after the game.

Thompson shared the court with formidable teammates like CJ Perez, Ray Parks Jr., Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, among others. Knowing their calibre, the PBA MVP simply wanted to stay in his role and be as efficient as possible.

"Hindi ako focus sa scoring, but 'pag may chance gina-grab [ko] kasi maraming key players diyan. Andiyan si CJ, andiyan si Ray Parks, Dwight, ayaw ko na makipag-agawan. Gusto ko mag-stick ako sa role ko as point guard," said Thompson.

"Kailangan ma-spread ko yung bola sa kanila kasi minsa'y nagkakasabay sila so kailangan ko mai-balance yung touches nila... Talagang thankful ako sa opportunity na ito na nali-lead ko sila as a point guard," he added.

More than his playmaking, Thompson's rebounding also came out of the woodwork with his 13 rebounds even in his position. Despite taller opponents in the paint, Thompson said it was all about heart.

"Puso, it’s all about heart lang talaga kanina, lalong lalo na 'pag naglaro ka sa Pilipinas, may puso ka. 'Yung mga na-rebound ko na 'yun, all heart na lang 'yun. Para sa team, especially down the stretch, ginagawa ko lang 'yung best ko," said Thompson.

The Ginebra guard hopes to continue his fine play when the Nationals wrap up action in the fifth window against Saudi Arabia on Sunday (midnight Monday, Manila time).

