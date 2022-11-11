^

PGJC-Navy, North Cotabato forge semis duel in PNVF Champions League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 6:08pm
MANILA, Philippines – PGJC-Navy and North Cotabato arranged a semifinal clash after blanking their respective quarterfinal counterparts in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League men’s tournament Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

The unbeaten Sea Lions swept Santa Rosa, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21, to crack the first semis berth before being chased by North Cotabato with its own 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 win over Army Taguig City.

Christian Marcelino fired 14 points to spearhead Navy with Greg Dolor and Joeven Dela Vega chipping in 13 each for the wards of coach Cecille Cruzada.

“So far, we are peaking," said Cruzada as Navy looks on track for another deep run after a bronze-medal finish in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference.

"During training, we worked overtime for our service receive and they performed well. They were doing hard service, our first ball is okay and so they performed well."

John Vic de Guzman (14), Jao Umandal (14) and Kim Malabunga (13) joined forces for North Cotabato, which vowed to give Navy a strong challenge for finals seat in the tourney supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Rebisco, PLDT, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal HD, One Sports, Cignal Play, F2 Logistics and Amigo Entertainment.

"We will give them a good fight. We have reached this far by these players working hard,” said G-Spikers coach Odjie Mamon. 

Pool B No. 1 National University-Pasay City and Imus City along with Pool C's topnotcher Bacolod City and Cignal were to dispute the last two semis tickets as of press time.

Meanwhile, the women’s semifinals of PNVF Champions League is slated today featuring Pool B winner CPS-Antipolo City against Pool A second placer Imus City and Pool A topnotcher Quezon City versus Pool B No. 2 UE Manila.

