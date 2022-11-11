^

Sports

Vintage Paeng Nepomuceno stamps class in Asian seniors bowling tiff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 4:08pm
Vintage Paeng Nepomuceno stamps class in Asian seniors bowling tiff

Paeng Nepomuceno

MANILA, Philippines – Hall of Fame bowler Paeng Nepomucenos’ legend continues.

The 65-year-old four-time World Cup champion blew away the competition in reigning supreme in the Asian Seniors Championships recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The six-time world champion scored an impressive 1264 as he waylaid Japanese Akira Nakada with a 1238 and Korean Jin Headong with a 1223 in topping the men’s singles 65+ section of the tilt.

Nepomuceno’s 248 in the fifth game and a closing 231 were what separated him from the 57-man field.

It was another triumph to a long list of feats that included four World Cup crowns in 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996, an accomplishment still unmatched today.

The feat was legendary that the Guinness Book of Records has recognized it in its books.

And Nepomuceno isn’t about to let age slow him down.

BOWLING

PAENG NEPOMUCENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena was the last player to be cut from the Gilas Pilipinas players in Jordan ahead of their game against the home...
Sports
fbtw

Unfamiliarity could be a problem

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Bay Area is coming off a 92-89 loss to Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and coach Brian Goorjian is concerned that in the Dragons’ game against Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo today,...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP roundup: Iloilo trips Negros in Armageddon

PCAP roundup: Iloilo trips Negros in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 14 hours ago
The Negros Kingsmen have been in the midst of a resurgence since the recent Wesley So Cup. But beating the Iloilo Kisela Knights...
Sports
fbtw

ROS introduces new import  

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Rain or Shine tests new import Ryan Pearson today against Bay Area and the returning Myles Powell as it tries to boost its PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs drive in a crucial tiff at the Ynares Center in Antipolo...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heavier Paalam fights for bantamweight gold in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

Heavier Paalam fights for bantamweight gold in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam is making sure he wouldn’t renege on his vow to go at nothing less than a gold...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline seeks to rebound vs winless Army

Creamline seeks to rebound vs winless Army

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline tries to regain its lost pride following that heartbreaking defeat to F2 Logistics last time as it clashes with...
Sports
fbtw
Heat ward off struggling Hornets in OT; Hawks swoop down on Sixers

Heat ward off struggling Hornets in OT; Hawks swoop down on Sixers

2 hours ago
The Miami Heat squandered a 15-point third-quarter lead but held on to beat Charlotte, 117-112, in overtime, handing the Hornets...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzled veterans spice up IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race

Grizzled veterans spice up IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race

2 hours ago
Seven from among close to thousand bidders set out for strong finishes in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa reeling off Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Benilde players file physical injury complaint vs JRU's Amores

Benilde players file physical injury complaint vs JRU's Amores

4 hours ago
Two players of the College of St. Benilde Blazers who had been on the receiving end of punches by Jose Rizal University’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with