Vintage Paeng Nepomuceno stamps class in Asian seniors bowling tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Hall of Fame bowler Paeng Nepomucenos’ legend continues.

The 65-year-old four-time World Cup champion blew away the competition in reigning supreme in the Asian Seniors Championships recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The six-time world champion scored an impressive 1264 as he waylaid Japanese Akira Nakada with a 1238 and Korean Jin Headong with a 1223 in topping the men’s singles 65+ section of the tilt.

Nepomuceno’s 248 in the fifth game and a closing 231 were what separated him from the 57-man field.

It was another triumph to a long list of feats that included four World Cup crowns in 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996, an accomplishment still unmatched today.

The feat was legendary that the Guinness Book of Records has recognized it in its books.

And Nepomuceno isn’t about to let age slow him down.