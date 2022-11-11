Creamline seeks to rebound vs winless Army

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2:30 p.m. – Creamline vs UAI Army

5:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline tries to regain its lost pride following that heartbreaking defeat to F2 Logistics last time as it clashes with United Auctioneers Army Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers appeared headed to their sixth straight win when they took the first two sets only to implode in the end as the Cargo Movers snatched the last three sets and the 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 win that handed the former their first defeat instead.

The Grand Slam-seeking franchise, however, is expected to vent its ire on an Army side that is seeking desperately for a first victory after dropping its first six assignments.

Turk Yeliz Basa should bounce back big following a quiet 19-point performance.

The same with the rest — skipper Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza and Ced Domingo — after their intensity plummeted when they went two sets up, giving F2 enough opening to turn things around.

Jia De Guzman was also outplayed a bit by F2’s Kim Fajardo in an epic setting battle and should bounce back strong.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo, currently tied with Creamline at the helm with a 5-1 mark, clashes with Petro Gazz (3-2) at 5:30 p.m for a chance to keep its place on top.

While the Crossovers are secured of a spot in the semis, the Angels are fighting for dear life that was precipitated by a stinging 25-22, 34-32, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13 setback to the Cignal HD Spikers Tuesday.

Instead of zooming to solo No. 3 with a win, Petro Gazz was pulled back in a three-way logjam with its recent conqueror, Cignal, and F2 that made the race for the last two semis berths ultra-tight.