PCAP roundup: Iloilo trips Negros in Armageddon

MANILA, Philippines – The Negros Kingsmen have been in the midst of a resurgence since the recent Wesley So Cup. But beating the Iloilo Kisela Knights is altogether another matter.

The Kisela Knights, the kings of the Professional Chess Association’s Southern Division, held off the Kingsmen in their second meeting of the Open Conference with a 2-1 win in Armageddon.

Showing how much they have improved, Negros held Iloilo to a 3.5-3.5 draw in blitz and a 7-7 draw in rapid chess to send the game into extra boards.

Once there, Iloilo’s GM Joey Antonio, drawn by NM Edmundo Gatus in the blitz and rapid, broke out against Bryle Arellano while teammate Karl Viktor Ochoa — brilliant all game long — got the best of Ellan Asuela for a 2-1 advantage. Only FM David Elorta was able to garner a point for the hard-charging Negros squad.

Ochoa claimed all four points from all his board matches.

“Malaking bagay yung pagkapanalo namin,” said Iloilo coach Hubert Canto after the match. “Right now, pumapangalawa kami sa team standings (behind the Davao Chess Eagles), and we’re trying to regain the top spot sa south para sa playoffs hindi ka mahirapan makaabot sa finals.”

The win over Negros as well as the Kisela Knights’ triumph over the PECA Executives, 16-5, gave Iloilo a 20-2 record, tied with Davao for the same record.

Davao, 19.5-1.5 and 16.5-4.5 winner over the Cebu Machers and Pagadian, leads by won-points over Iloilo, 349.5-325.

The 349 points by Davao is a league-best as of November 9.