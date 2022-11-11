^

AIA 7s men's football quarterfinals set this Sunday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 2:21am
MANILA, Philippines – After three-long months, the playoffs for the men’s Division 1 of the AIA 7s Football Tournament are here.

The quarterfinals for men’s Division One and Two get underway on Sunday, November 13, at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

For men’s Division 1 football, league-leading Sino FC (9-0) battles eighth seed Spoly FC (3-6) while Middle Beast (fourth, 6-3) tackles Rangers Philippines (fifth, 5-4) in the 5:30 p.m. games.

Defending champions Manila Digger (second, 7-2) and a surging Maharlika Manila (seventh, 3-6) battle at 7:30 p.m. The pair of Manhur Fatima (third, 6-3) and Manila Stars (sixth, 5-4) take on each other also at 7:30 p.m.

Over at Division 2, top seed Manila Digger (8-1) and Manhur Pro-Fit (eighth, 2-7) and the pair of Chronos (fourth, 6-3) and Black Amigos (fifth, 5-4) take the pitch at 8:30 p.m.

Second seed Lopsy FC (6-1) placed next to Manila Digger on account of goal difference (14-18), thus giving the top seed spot to the latter. As a result, Lopsy will face seventh seed Paha FC (2-7) along with third seed Resenha (7-2) and sixth seed Nemesis (5-4) at 9:30 p.m.

