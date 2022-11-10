Frankie Edgar looks to end Hall-of-Fame career with win in UFC 281

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-five going 36 mixed martial arts matches. Twenty-nine going 30 matches in the UFC. A 17-year career that has netted him a 24 win, 10 losses and one draw.

It’s one last time this Sunday, November 12, at UFC 281 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City for Frankie Edgar as he takes on Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight match. This is part of the main card that includes Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira for the middleweight title belt and Carla Esparza defending her strawweight championship against former winner Zhang Weili.

On the eve of what will be his final fight inside the octagon, Edgar, now at 41 years of age, reflected on the fight versus Gutierrez and his career as a whole.

“Thirty fights in the UFC? It is a testament to my consistency to how much I gave to the sport, to be on top for so long, and to fight some of the best fighters,” summed up the New Jersey state native. “I’m fighting across the river at Madison Square Garden so this is going to be quite a send-off.”

“But I don’t think I can imagine fighting 30 times in the UFC when I was younger.”

Gutierrez, with an 18-4 record, including a seven-match undefeated streak in the UFC (with one draw), is looking to send off a UFC and MMA legend into retirement.

“Chris is on a tear,” noted Edgar of his 31-year old foe. “He’s got a good opportunity in front of him. Any time you get a chance to fight a veteran like me it helps make their name. I have to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

“He’s an unorthodox striker. He touches a lot of areas in the cage but I have a lot of experience that I can draw from.”

By the time Edgar takes to the Octagon this Sunday, he will have been away from MMA for over a year after undergoing surgery following his brutal loss to Chito Vera last November 6, 2021, when he was knocked out by a front kick.

“I had surgery after my last fight. As I was recovering, I didn’t know what I was going to do moving forward. Then I got to train as the body was feeling good. But this is a good time to go.”

Despite some quarters believing that saying this is one’s last fight dulls the edge, Edgar disagrees.

“Honestly, I didn’t just want to walk away. I am the type of guy who if I don’t say it, then I might not walk away. I want to win this as badly as my first fight and when I got into my first fight in our backyard at five years of age.”

“I want to be remembered as a guy who didn’t back down from a challenge. I always fought and prepared the right way while giving 100% of myself. I always left it in the cage, everything I am.”

Edgar cited wanting to spend more time with his family and to try his hand into MMA coaching or possibly acting.

When asked to name three of his best fights, Edgar pointed to his first UFC fight that was against Tyson Griffin on February 3, 2007, when he took a unanimous decision victory.

“You always remember your first more so if you get a win,” said Edgar of that match.

“Fighting BJ Penn and winning the title was such a big moment in my career. And the Gray Maynard fight where I was able to finish with a knockout. They stand out to me.”

And Frankie Edgar hopes that he will stand with honor when the final UFC bell is rung and he can go out a winner.

“It is better to be in charge of when you are going to walk away instead of something happening to you. I want to be in the driver’s seat. I want to win and get my hand raised — that is my focus. I know I should not get distracted from the outside stuff and simply enjoy it. I will give it my best.”

UFC 281 will be televised this Sunday, November 13, beginning at 7am over the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.