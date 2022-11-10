^

Sports

Lascuña upbeat but wary in ICTSI Villamor Match Play

Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 12:59pm
LascuÃ±a upbeat but wary in ICTSI Villamor Match Play
Tony Lascuña

MANILA, Philippines – Foiled in the last three regular Philippine Golf Tour events, Tony Lascuña seeks to snap the spell and end the season in a triumphant mode when the ICTSI Villamor Match Play Invitational is unwrapped Tuesday, November 15, at the Villamor Golf Club.

But like the general mood at the upcoming tournament, the multi-titled campaigner is setting out for the four-day event with guarded optimism given the sheer unpredictability of the one-on-one format and the depth of the competing field.

“Match play is far different from medal. In head-to-head, every shot counts since you can’t predict what your rival would shoot on a particular hole. So you have to make the most of your chances. There’s little or no room at all for errors,” said Lascuña in Filipino.

The winningest on Tour with four Order of Merit titles, Lascuña is hard-pressed to come up with a top podium finish after ending up second in the last three PGT legs closing out out the season at Eagle Ridge-Aoki, Riviera and Pradera Verde, 

“Most frustrating was my playoff loss to Juvic (Pagunsan) at Riviera. I was leading going to the final hole but still lost. But that’s golf, you just have to learn from your mistakes and try to get better.”

But he has to churn out his best in all four days next week as the rest of the 32-player field are also all primed up for a crack at the championship and the bragging rights as the first match play champion in the country’s premier circuit put up by ICTSI.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. used to hold the North vs South Duel to highlight each PGT season but has opted for head-to-head duels among the top 32 players in this year’s Order of Merit ranking to further generate interest and test the field’s skills in a knockout format.

It will be held side-by-side with the women's match play with Chihiro Ikeda and Harmie Constantino headlining the 16-player roster.

Lascuña is coming in as the No. 2 seed behind Dutch Guido Van der Valk, who clinched the top ranking by reigning at Pradera Verde and emerging the only two-leg winner this year after edging Luisita leg winner Miguel Tabuena in sudden death at Splendido Taal.

Others in the fold are former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, Caliraya Springs leg winner Zanieboy Gialon, Eagle Ridge-Aoki champion Michael Bibat, Reymon Jaraula, Jhonnel Ababa, Ira Alido, Joenard Raes, Sean Ramos, Ruperto Zaragosa, Lloyd Go, Rico Depilo, Orlan Sumcad;

Dino Villanueva, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan, Frankie Miñoza, Anthony Fernando, Gerald Rosales, Keanu Jahns, Albin Engino, Enrico Gallardo, Fidel Concepcion, Richard Sinfuego, Art Arbole, Mars Pucay and Paul Echaves.

Jerson Balasabas, who nipped Van der Valk in a playoff to nail a career breakthrough when Villamor last hosted a PGT event in the Philippine Masters in 2018, finished at No. 17 in the OOM ranking and is raring to make it again at the flat but tight, challenging layout.

No. 5 Miguel Tabuena, No. 7 Pagunsan and No. 19 Que are likely to skip the event due to their commitments abroad with the next three players in the rankings expected to take their spots, including Dan Cruz, Arnold Villacencio and Jun Bernis.

The Round of 32 will be played Tuesday with the winners advancing to the next round on Wednesday. The survivors will then move to the grueling third day action with the quarterfinals and semifinals on tap. The championship and the battle for third will be held Friday.

GOLF

TONY LASCUñA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas&rsquo; agility, versatility to be tested

Gilas’ agility, versatility to be tested

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ versatility and fighting heart go under scrutiny as it duels a Jordan side carrying more size, depth...
Sports
fbtw

Amores meted indefinite suspension

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The sky has fallen on erring Jose Rizal U player John Amores.
Sports
fbtw
Prior to NCAA rampage, JRU's Amores slapped with criminal complaint by UP

Prior to NCAA rampage, JRU's Amores slapped with criminal complaint by UP

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Before running amok and hitting three College of St. Benilde players in an NCAA game, the UP Fighting Maroons had already...
Sports
fbtw

Powell to return for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Myles Powell may be reactivated to return to the Bay Area Dragons lineup for the game against Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo t...
Sports
fbtw
Ugly brawl mars St. Benilde-JRU game
play

Ugly brawl mars St. Benilde-JRU game

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
St. Benilde crushed Jose Rizal University, 71-51, in a fight-marred and abbreviated contest yesterday to keep its hold of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frankie Edgar looks to end Hall-of-Fame career with win in UFC 281

Frankie Edgar looks to end Hall-of-Fame career with win in UFC 281

By Rick Olivares | 13 minutes ago
It’s one last time this Sunday, November 12, at UFC 281 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City for Frankie Edgar...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a upbeat but wary in ICTSI Villamor Match Play

Lascuña upbeat but wary in ICTSI Villamor Match Play

1 hour ago
Foiled in the last three regular Philippine Golf Tour events, Tony Lascuña seeks to snap the spell and end the season...
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay thrives on busy schedule, pressure ahead of huge ONE Manila card

Team Lakay thrives on busy schedule, pressure ahead of huge ONE Manila card

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With at least four fighters confirmed to see action in ONE 164, including the main event which features reigning ONE Strawweight...
Sports
fbtw
Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks

Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks

1 hour ago
Kevin Durant extended his 25-point scoring streak with a triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets launched Jacque Vaughn’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn begins quest for Olympic berth, leads Philippine team at weightlifting worlds

Hidilyn begins quest for Olympic berth, leads Philippine team at weightlifting worlds

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo takes the first step toward earning a spot to the 2024 Paris Olympics and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with