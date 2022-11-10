URCC exec Vegafria sees sports as key to Philippine economic recovery

MANILA, Philippines – Sports will play a crucial role in the country’s journey to economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to veteran sports and business manager Arnold Vegafria.

Known for his vast corporate knowledge and global expertise, Vegafria stressed that the Philippines is a major international sports market.

Vegafria has been in the sports industry since 2013 when he acted as the business manager of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, before being appointed as Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) global chairman five years later.

“Filipinos do love sports, they are very interested. The Philippines has a large audience when it comes to sports like boxing, MMA, basketball, among others, so I think it is the time to make a massive follow-up,” he explained.

Vegafria added that it’s already been a year since local and international sports events resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing the period as the perfect opportunity to hold more unique sports events

Vegafria and URCC founder Alvin Aguilar have brought international recognition to the Philippines’ top mixed martial arts promotions by holding various fight cards in the United States and South Korea prior to the pandemic.

“We made sure URCC — the Philippines’ very own mixed martial arts promotions — will maintain its status as an elite MMA entity worldwide and we are so glad to announce that we are eyeing to hold more future fights around the world,” he said.

In fact, the URCC recently held the first ever bare-knuckle exhibition fight last week in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, which that drew hundreds of live spectators and was viewed by millions online.

For his part, Vegafria is working closely with his international partners in China, the Middle East and the US in an effort to further boost URCC’s reputation as the Philippines’ top MMA promotional company since 2002.

Aside from sports promotions, Vegafria is also well-known for putting Miss World Philippines on top since becoming a part of it in 2013 — where Megan Young became the first-ever Filipino to win the Miss World title.

Three years later, he became the national director of Miss World and Mr. World Philippines to date after being appointed by Miss World founder Julia Morley.

Vegafria’s leadership has given integrity, quality and prestige to one of the world’s biggest beauty pageants since then. He likewise established Miss Supranational, Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana and Miss Grand International.

Meanwhile, returning this December is the 43-year-old retired Pacquiao, who will be fighting South Korean DK Yoo in South Korea in an exhibition match. Vegafria is tasked to handle the bout’s marketing and promotions worldwide beginning this month.

“As an international icon, Pacquiao remains absolutely a major attraction worldwide especially to some foreign investors. He has still that Midas touch. Once, he is involved, everything turns gold. Pacquiao boosts our sports and tourism so well,” the famous TV & Movie producer and talent manager explained.

Whether it’s a person, place, event or a product, Vegafria knows how to turn any of it to gold, like what he is doing with the URCC, Pacquiao and Miss World Philippines, among other brands.

Vegafria, also a Doctor Dental Medicine graduate from the University of the East, took a post-graduate executive course in digital advertising in Boston University and has a degree in Innovation and Creative Enterprisec from Thames International.

He also took an executive program in marketing and advertising in New York University and a short course in filmmaking in the same institution.