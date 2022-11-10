San Juan deals Pasig 2nd PCAP Open Conference loss

MANILA, Philippines – When the San Juan Predators lost 11.5-9.5 to the Pasig King Pirates during the opening weekend of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ Open Conference (September 25) where over-the-board play was first held, the feeling of the former was, “we let this one slip by.”

When that match ended, the team met by their table at the Estancia Mall where the opening weekend matches were held. The faces of two of their newcomers, IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia, told it all. They could have taken it.

After San Juan rallied in rapid chess to take a hard-earned 11-10 victory last Wednesday evening, November 9, over nemesis Pasig, the feeling is, we can do this.

Conversely, Pasig can say, we let this one slip by.

Welcome to one of the best chess match-ups in the game today where one of the two teams has won the PCAP title in the last three conferences. If no one upsets either of them in the upcoming playoffs, there'll be one more thunderous clash.

From a 4-3 deficit after blitz, San Juan came charging back.

For now, making a statement were the Predators’ twin IM attack of Bersamina and Garcia, who rebounded from losses in blitz play to Pasig’s GM Mark Paragua and Kevin Arquero.

The latter took the two points in blitz, but the former won all four huge points in rapid chess to spark San Juan.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and IM Ricky de Guzman drew with IM Sherily Cua and IM Cris Ramayrat Jr. to add crucial points for the Predator.

FM Arden Reyes’ win over Jerome Villanueva also tilted the balance for San Juan.

Since the Open Conference of last season, Pasig has had San Juan’s number although the Predators knocked out the King Pirates in the All-Filipino Cup playoffs en route to their second consecutive crown.

Pasig repaid the debt in the Wesley So Cup and in doing so, marched all the way to the title.

In the first match of the Wednesday double-header, San Juan had Olongapo as an appetizer, 18.5-2.5, while Pasig crushed their youthful counterparts Pasig Juniors, 16.5-4.5.

The King Pirates still pace the Northern Division with a 20-2 record, but the loss has seen Davao and Iloilo also catch up albeit in the Southern Division with a similar slate.

For their efforts, San Juan is at 19-3.