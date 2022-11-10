^

Sports

Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 9:05am
Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy and Dwight Ramos
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena was the last player to be cut from the Gilas Pilipinas players in Jordan ahead of their game against the home team for the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Set for tip off on Thursday (Friday midnight, Manila time), the Nationals will be spearheaded by PBA pros like CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Jamie Malonzo.

UAAP call-ups Ange Kouame and Kevin Quiambao are both on deck for head coach Chot Reyes in their opening game of the window.

Completing the 12-man roster are B. League’s Bobby Ray Parks and Dwight Ramos, and Adelaide 36ers big man Kai Sotto.

Jordan has yet to qualify for the World Cup and will attempt to catch up against the co-hosts.

Meanwhile, Gilas is looking forward to rise above .500 in the qualifiers as they enter the game with a 3-3 slate.

The Nationals will play another game against Saudi Arabia on November 13 (midnight November 14, Manila time).

Both games for this window are away games.

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS
Philstar
















