^

Sports

Team Lakay thrives on busy schedule, pressure ahead of huge ONE Manila card

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 12:40pm
Team Lakay thrives on busy schedule, pressure ahead of huge ONE Manila card
L-R Jeremy Pacatiw, Jenelyn Olsim, Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

BAGUIO CITY — Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is in good spirits as his fighters become busy ahead of ONE Championship's return to Manila for a live event since the pandemic started.

With at least four fighters confirmed to see action in ONE 164, including the main event that features reigning ONE strawweight titlist Joshua Pacio defending his belt against Jarred Brooks, Sangiao says it has been no big deal in preparing multiple athletes for battle.

"Still, pumupunta pa rin ako dun sa kung paano nabuo ang Team Lakay — sa teamwork." Sangiao said.

"Nagtutulungan yung mga atleta natin, nagtutulungan sila sa mga may laro," he added.

As his wards uplift each other ahead of their bouts, the job becomes easier for Sangiao. 

The mentor also said that this is nothing new for them, because they have had events where they have had as many as five fighters seeing action in a single card.

"Hindi ito bago sa atin, na-try na natin ito, noon pa," said Sangiao, adding that Team Lakay has had mixed results in nights like these in the past.

"Ready na ready tayo kahit ano yung darating na pinaghahandaan natin," he continued.

Apart from Pacio, those confirmed to see action are Jenelyn Olsim, Geje Eustaquio and Jeremy Pacatiw while more are expected to be announced as December 3 looms.

Marking the first time a live Filipino audience gets to catch ONE Championship in action since January 2020, Sangiao said that though there may be a lot of expectations for his team to perform, the feelings of his fighters remain high and optimistic.

Wanting to banner Philippine MMA well, excitement brews for the Baguio-based fighters when they step into the ONE Circle at Mall of Asia Arena.

"Sa atin, hindi naman pressure, pero naeexcite na tayo. Ready na ready na tayo sa ganyang sitwasyon," said Sangiao.

ONE's return to Manila will feature back-to-back cards. ONE Fight Night 5 in the morning will be catered to the US audience while ONE 164, the afternoon show, will be for the Philippine fans.

Both cards can be watched live by Filipino MMA enthusiasts in the venue.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas&rsquo; agility, versatility to be tested

Gilas’ agility, versatility to be tested

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ versatility and fighting heart go under scrutiny as it duels a Jordan side carrying more size, depth...
Sports
fbtw

Amores meted indefinite suspension

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The sky has fallen on erring Jose Rizal U player John Amores.
Sports
fbtw
Prior to NCAA rampage, JRU's Amores slapped with criminal complaint by UP

Prior to NCAA rampage, JRU's Amores slapped with criminal complaint by UP

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Before running amok and hitting three College of St. Benilde players in an NCAA game, the UP Fighting Maroons had already...
Sports
fbtw

Powell to return for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Myles Powell may be reactivated to return to the Bay Area Dragons lineup for the game against Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo t...
Sports
fbtw
Ugly brawl mars St. Benilde-JRU game
play

Ugly brawl mars St. Benilde-JRU game

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
St. Benilde crushed Jose Rizal University, 71-51, in a fight-marred and abbreviated contest yesterday to keep its hold of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frankie Edgar looks to end Hall-of-Fame career with win in UFC 281

Frankie Edgar looks to end Hall-of-Fame career with win in UFC 281

By Rick Olivares | 12 minutes ago
It’s one last time this Sunday, November 12, at UFC 281 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City for Frankie Edgar...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a upbeat but wary in ICTSI Villamor Match Play

Lascuña upbeat but wary in ICTSI Villamor Match Play

1 hour ago
Foiled in the last three regular Philippine Golf Tour events, Tony Lascuña seeks to snap the spell and end the season...
Sports
fbtw
Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks

Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks

1 hour ago
Kevin Durant extended his 25-point scoring streak with a triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets launched Jacque Vaughn’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn begins quest for Olympic berth, leads Philippine team at weightlifting worlds

Hidilyn begins quest for Olympic berth, leads Philippine team at weightlifting worlds

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo takes the first step toward earning a spot to the 2024 Paris Olympics and...
Sports
fbtw
Cabral, Divinagracia show prowess in PPS Tayasan netfest

Cabral, Divinagracia show prowess in PPS Tayasan netfest

2 hours ago
Ariel Cabral and Hannah Divinagracia upended a couple of top-seeded rivals in their respective sides to bag the MVP honors...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with