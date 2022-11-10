Team Lakay thrives on busy schedule, pressure ahead of huge ONE Manila card

BAGUIO CITY — Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is in good spirits as his fighters become busy ahead of ONE Championship's return to Manila for a live event since the pandemic started.

With at least four fighters confirmed to see action in ONE 164, including the main event that features reigning ONE strawweight titlist Joshua Pacio defending his belt against Jarred Brooks, Sangiao says it has been no big deal in preparing multiple athletes for battle.

"Still, pumupunta pa rin ako dun sa kung paano nabuo ang Team Lakay — sa teamwork." Sangiao said.

"Nagtutulungan yung mga atleta natin, nagtutulungan sila sa mga may laro," he added.

As his wards uplift each other ahead of their bouts, the job becomes easier for Sangiao.

The mentor also said that this is nothing new for them, because they have had events where they have had as many as five fighters seeing action in a single card.

"Hindi ito bago sa atin, na-try na natin ito, noon pa," said Sangiao, adding that Team Lakay has had mixed results in nights like these in the past.

"Ready na ready tayo kahit ano yung darating na pinaghahandaan natin," he continued.

Apart from Pacio, those confirmed to see action are Jenelyn Olsim, Geje Eustaquio and Jeremy Pacatiw while more are expected to be announced as December 3 looms.

Marking the first time a live Filipino audience gets to catch ONE Championship in action since January 2020, Sangiao said that though there may be a lot of expectations for his team to perform, the feelings of his fighters remain high and optimistic.

Wanting to banner Philippine MMA well, excitement brews for the Baguio-based fighters when they step into the ONE Circle at Mall of Asia Arena.

"Sa atin, hindi naman pressure, pero naeexcite na tayo. Ready na ready na tayo sa ganyang sitwasyon," said Sangiao.

ONE's return to Manila will feature back-to-back cards. ONE Fight Night 5 in the morning will be catered to the US audience while ONE 164, the afternoon show, will be for the Philippine fans.

Both cards can be watched live by Filipino MMA enthusiasts in the venue.