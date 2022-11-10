As frustrations mount, UST's Cabanero says teammates need to step up

MANILA, Philippines — The losses continue to pile up for the UST Growling Tigers, who crashed to their eighth straight defeat last weekend in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament — as a meltdown against the Adamson Soaring Falcons saw the Tigers give up a lead as big as 19 points.

And Tiger stalwart Nic Cabanero made his feelings shown as the final buzzer sounded, stomping his way through the court and grasping at his jersey before slumping down on the floor in defeat.

As UST's Final Four hopes continue to fade, Cabanero expounded on how he felt.

"That time, frustrated ako sa self ko. We could have won that game," Cabanero said over the weekend.

"Sayang eh. Six seconds, natalo ka pa. Dalawa yung lamang tas natalo ka pa. Siyempre, frustrated ka talaga kapag ganoon ang nangyari. Super sad ako ngayon. 'Di ko na ma-express ang masasabi ko... Kailangan ko [ng] someone to step up bilang naka-depend sa akin."

Cabanero has been on the receiving end of opponents' defense after his 33-point performance against the Soaring Falcons in their UAAP Season 85 opener, their only win so far of the tournament.

As it gets harder and harder for him to score, Cabanero wants to see his teammates finally step up to support him.

"Basically sa basketball, may adjustment kaagad eh. I'm just doing my part kung ano ang maitulong ko sa team as a leader and a scorer. Gusto ko talaga matulungan ang team." said Cabanero.

"Alam ng mga coaches na ang kailangan ko talaga is someone to step up for my team na yun nga, pag hirap na hirap na ako, kailangan may someone na may backup eh. You're not a leader kung walang followers eh. Kailangan ko rin nang may shadow sa akin," he added.

Though chances of getting into the Top 4 are now scarce, UST will hope to get things going into the right direction when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP's return on November 17, Thursday.