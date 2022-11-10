^

Baldwin not a fan of Ateneo's vaunted third quarter runs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 10:38am
Coach Tab Baldwin
MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles have gotten a reputation for their strong third quarter runs in UAAP Season 85, when the Katipunan-based squad turned things around multiple times with booming scoring bursts after the halftime break.

Known by other squads as a "third quarter team", Ateneo is deemed most dangerous in the latter half of the game.

But Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin isn't too keen on how his team has been performing in such a way. As it seems like the Blue Eagles always need to adjust well after the first two quarters, Baldwin said he and the coaching staff must work harder to figure out gameplans early.

"No, that certainly isn't the strategy. I don't know. I can't really speak to why that seems to be the case sometimes," said Baldwin.

"If you ask me, if you ask the players what I would think of that, they would say that I would be upset that I wasn't doing something right in the first quarter. That we don't have that quarter right in the first quarter," he added.

In their latest game against DLSU, it was another third quarter run which decided the game — outscoring the Green Archers 27-10 to pull away.

Still, as the Blue Eagles currently hold a 6-3 slate and continue to chase a spot in the Final Four, Baldwin wants to have stronger starts and not need a third quarter run in their final stretch of elimination games.

"I don't know why it is, and it shouldn't be [that way]. We should have that kind of attention to detail, that kind of intensity and application of game plan, and we certainly didn't at the beginning of the game, and I think that has to be on me," said Baldwin.

"Of course, I'll blame them [as well], but the reality is I've gotta do a better job getting them prepared," he ended.

The Blue Eagles return to action on November 17 against the cellar-dwelling UST Growling Tigers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

