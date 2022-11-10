^

Sports

Returning Folayang to buck Father Time in ONE's Manila card

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 9:11am
Returning Folayang to buck Father Time in ONE's Manila card
Eduard Folayang
ONE Championship

BAGUIO — Eduard Folayang looks to show fans he's still got the upper hand on Father Time when he returns to the ONE Circle against Edson Marquez at ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila on December 3.

One of two Filipinos to feature in the morning show of ONE's return to Manila, Folayang wants to prove doubters wrong.

"Of course, syempre, yung gusto nating ipakita na kaya pa natin and we still have a lot of things to show," Folayang told the media at Team Lakay Gym in La Trinidad, Benguet on Wednesday.

"Naniniwala ako na maganda yung magiging result ng fight na 'to," he added.

Folayang won his most recent bout in ONE — a striking-only fight against Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last March.

Now, despite taking the fight on short notice, Folayang believes he is on track to finally win again in MMA. The former ONE lightweight champion hasn't won a fight under MMA rules since November 2019.

As he helped his teammates prepare for their upcoming bouts, Folayang said he has remained in top form.

"Kahit very short yung span ng time na natuloy yung laban, pero yung importante dun, I've been helping my teammates dun sa preparation nila so kahit papaano, hindi naman tayo naka-lay off," he said.

Folayang joins Team Lakay stablemates Joshua Pacio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jenelyn Olsim and Geje Eustaquio in the double-header event at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Also on deck are Filipino fighters like Denice Zamboanga and Brandon Vera.

After two years of missing MMA action, Folayang says this jam-packed card will quench the thirst of Filipino fans.

"Parang treat na rin yun ng ONE Championship para sa atin yun dito sa Pilipinas and of course, I'm so happy kasi hindi lang tayo [sa Team Lakay] yung magrerepresent ng bansa natin kundi meron pa tayong mga kababayan na which they are doing great also for the sport of mixed martial arts. Kaya super excited and super happy [ako] alam mo yun?" said Folayang.

"We have the opportunity and the chance to represent our country in our own soil," he added.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas&rsquo; agility, versatility to be tested

Gilas’ agility, versatility to be tested

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ versatility and fighting heart go under scrutiny as it duels a Jordan side carrying more size, depth...
Sports
fbtw

Amores meted indefinite suspension

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The sky has fallen on erring Jose Rizal U player John Amores.
Sports
fbtw
Prior to NCAA rampage, JRU's Amores slapped with criminal complaint by UP

Prior to NCAA rampage, JRU's Amores slapped with criminal complaint by UP

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Before running amok and hitting three College of St. Benilde players in an NCAA game, the UP Fighting Maroons had already...
Sports
fbtw
Dangers of unregulated gaming

Dangers of unregulated gaming

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Ever since gambling was legalized in the United States, the industry has grown by leaps and bounds.
Sports
fbtw

Powell to return for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Myles Powell may be reactivated to return to the Bay Area Dragons lineup for the game against Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo t...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Juan deals Pasig 2nd PCAP Open Conference loss

San Juan deals Pasig 2nd PCAP Open Conference loss

By Rick Olivares | 42 minutes ago
Welcome to one of the best chess match-ups in the game today where one of the two teams has won the PCAP title in the last...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas FIBA games vs Jordan, Saudi to be streamed on Smart's GigaPlay app

Gilas FIBA games vs Jordan, Saudi to be streamed on Smart's GigaPlay app

57 minutes ago
Smart brings Gilas Pilipinas action versus Jordan and Saudi Arabia this week via the GigaPlay App as our men’s national...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

Thirdy Ravena cut last as Gilas 12-man lineup vs Jordan known

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Thirdy Ravena was the last player to be cut from the Gilas Pilipinas players in Jordan ahead of their game against the home...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao all-out for Yoo

Pacquiao all-out for Yoo

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao isn’t taking South Korean martial arts expert DK Yoo lightly in their six-round exhibition bout in Goyang,...
Sports
fbtw

Quezon City stays unbeaten in Champions League

10 hours ago
Quezon City outlasted Imus City, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12, to clinch the No. 1 ranking in women’s Pool A of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League yesterday at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with