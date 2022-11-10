Returning Folayang to buck Father Time in ONE's Manila card

BAGUIO — Eduard Folayang looks to show fans he's still got the upper hand on Father Time when he returns to the ONE Circle against Edson Marquez at ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila on December 3.

One of two Filipinos to feature in the morning show of ONE's return to Manila, Folayang wants to prove doubters wrong.

"Of course, syempre, yung gusto nating ipakita na kaya pa natin and we still have a lot of things to show," Folayang told the media at Team Lakay Gym in La Trinidad, Benguet on Wednesday.

"Naniniwala ako na maganda yung magiging result ng fight na 'to," he added.

Folayang won his most recent bout in ONE — a striking-only fight against Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last March.

Now, despite taking the fight on short notice, Folayang believes he is on track to finally win again in MMA. The former ONE lightweight champion hasn't won a fight under MMA rules since November 2019.

As he helped his teammates prepare for their upcoming bouts, Folayang said he has remained in top form.

"Kahit very short yung span ng time na natuloy yung laban, pero yung importante dun, I've been helping my teammates dun sa preparation nila so kahit papaano, hindi naman tayo naka-lay off," he said.

Folayang joins Team Lakay stablemates Joshua Pacio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jenelyn Olsim and Geje Eustaquio in the double-header event at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Also on deck are Filipino fighters like Denice Zamboanga and Brandon Vera.

After two years of missing MMA action, Folayang says this jam-packed card will quench the thirst of Filipino fans.

"Parang treat na rin yun ng ONE Championship para sa atin yun dito sa Pilipinas and of course, I'm so happy kasi hindi lang tayo [sa Team Lakay] yung magrerepresent ng bansa natin kundi meron pa tayong mga kababayan na which they are doing great also for the sport of mixed martial arts. Kaya super excited and super happy [ako] alam mo yun?" said Folayang.

"We have the opportunity and the chance to represent our country in our own soil," he added.