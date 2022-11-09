^

Bo Perasol-led Guang Ming College tests mettle in UCBL opener

Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 12:54pm
Bo Perasol
STAR / File

Games Thursday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

11 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
12:30 p.m. – LPU-Batangas vs GMC
2:15 p.m. – Univ. of Batangas vs PCU-D

MANILA, Philippines – Newcomer Guang Ming College-Tagaytay tries to make an impression when it launches its title campaign in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL), which opens shop Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Bannered by 6-foot-8 Donjie Cornesio, Guang Ming of coach Moriah Gingerich takes on Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas at 12:30 p.m. just after the simple opening ceremony set at 11 a.m.

UCBP President President Franklin Evidente will welcome special guests and school officials, including PG Flex Linoleum owner Nelson Guevarra and Col. Col. Bong Nebrija, in the opening rites.

Clashing at 2:15 p.m. in the event presented by VESPA and sponsored by Cafe France, Maruyama Tarpaulin, Gerry’s Grill, Aprilia SR GT, Dr. Edwards Sterilized  Drinking Water and Fontactiv Complete Adult Nutrition Milk are University of Batangas and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas.

Being a new kid on the block, Guang Ming Sports Director Bo Perasol is keeping a modest goal for his young squad.

“Umpisa pa lang programa naming, so managed lang ang expectations kasi puro regular recruits pa lang,” said Perasol, the architect behind UP’s renaissance in the UAAP.

Out to lead the Pirates of Batangas are Lowell Castro and John Lloyd Casilihan.

The UB Brahmans are likely to bank on 6-foot-4 Jan Louis Baconcon and Ryan Briones while the Dolphins of Dasmariñas will be led by Datu Ali Adas, Rico Alfaro and Dominic Escarda.

Diliman College starts its three-peat bid against UB on Monday. Also taking part in the tournament are Centro Escolar University and Olivarez College.

UCBL
Philstar
