San Juan, Pasig clash in titanic PCAP match tonight

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 9:03am
MANILA, Philippines – There are a handful of teams that can stop the Pasig King Pirates in their tracks. San Juan is one of them (the other two are the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Davao Chess Eagles). Or has been one of them. Since last season’s Open Conference, Pasig has gained ground and now the upper hand against San Juan, which has been the best team in the north or even the entire league.

When Pasig finally took their first title, the recent Wesley So Cup, they became prohibitive favorites, including in this Open Conference.

The match Wednesday night will answer some questions: Can Pasig continue its mastery over San Juan and can the Predators with their retooled lineup send a shiver down the King Pirates’ spine?

Pasig owns the Northern Division’s as well as the league’s best record at 19-1. San Juan at 17-3 is second in the group but fifth overall in the league as Davao and Iloilo are at 18-2 and Negros, 17-3, but with more won-points. 

It would be easy to say that the Predators have slipped. The truth is, teams have gotten better. Teams like Pasig had a goal, which was not only to win, but to bring players who could greatly contribute, then dominate.

Perhaps save for the Iloilo Kisela Knights, which have mostly stayed the same yet keeps chugging along, every other team has rebuilt themselves with San Juan the measuring stick.

That stick though has Pasig’s name on it. And tonight, when the two teams clash in the second match of both sides in the evening’s double header. Some questions will be answered while others will be asked.

The San Juan-Pasig match will be streamed on the Facebook page of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines around 8 p.m.

