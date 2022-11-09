UE's Gani Stevens relishes learning from UAAP and PBA great Don Allado

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rookie Gani Stevens of UE is getting the best advice in his first year in the UAAP as he constantly rubs shoulders with PBA great Don Allado in the Red Warriors' lair.

Allado, a two-time UAAP champion and thrice a champion in the PBA, serves as UE's big man coach this season and Stevens, who hails from Minnesota, enjoys all the time he gets under the 45-year-old's care.

Despite being from the US, Stevens said that there was much he knew about Allado.

"You know, coming in, I was hearing a lot of things about Don and his past in the PBA, the UAAP," said Stevens.

"So like, everything he was really telling me, I was taking. You know? Not just like, it's not just in one ear and out the other. [I] really like taking it to heart," he added.

Stevens is eager to listen and apply Allado's philosophy to his game since he knows just how successful his coach is.

As a Green Archer, Allado was crowned UAAP MVP in 1998 and 1999 — both years where they won the championship. He was also named the Finals MVP in both editions.

Additionally, he was also part of the UAAP Mythical Team from 1997 to 1999.

With his resume alone, the bruiser knows he's a coach to respect.

"When we do something in practice, I try to do it in the game, and then you know, everything he says, I just listen," said Stevens.

"Especially knowing his past, his achievements, accolades, you know, everything he says I know it's gonna help me be a better player so I just listen and play the hardest," he added.

Stevens most recently set a new career high in scoring in the UAAP with 23 points in a loss against UP last weekend.

He is currently a key cog in a resurgent campaign by UE as they hold a 4-6 record and remain in contention for a Final Four spot in UAAP Season 85.