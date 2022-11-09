^

Sports

UE's Gani Stevens relishes learning from UAAP and PBA great Don Allado

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 9:33am
UE's Gani Stevens relishes learning from UAAP and PBA great Don Allado
Gani Stevens
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rookie Gani Stevens of UE is getting the best advice in his first year in the UAAP as he constantly rubs shoulders with PBA great Don Allado in the Red Warriors' lair.

Allado, a two-time UAAP champion and thrice a champion in the PBA, serves as UE's big man coach this season and Stevens, who hails from Minnesota, enjoys all the time he gets under the 45-year-old's care.

Despite being from the US, Stevens said that there was much he knew about Allado.

"You know, coming in, I was hearing a lot of things about Don and his past in the PBA, the UAAP," said Stevens.

"So like, everything he was really telling me, I was taking. You know? Not just like, it's not just in one ear and out the other. [I] really like taking it to heart," he added.

Stevens is eager to listen and apply Allado's philosophy to his game since he knows just how successful his coach is.

As a Green Archer, Allado was crowned UAAP MVP in 1998 and 1999 — both years where they won the championship. He was also named the Finals MVP in both editions.

Additionally, he was also part of the UAAP Mythical Team from 1997 to 1999.

With his resume alone, the bruiser knows he's a coach to respect.

"When we do something in practice, I try to do it in the game, and then you know, everything he says, I just listen," said Stevens.

"Especially knowing his past, his achievements, accolades, you know, everything he says I know it's gonna help me be a better player so I just listen and play the hardest," he added.

Stevens most recently set a new career high in scoring in the UAAP with 23 points in a loss against UP last weekend.

He is currently a key cog in a resurgent campaign by UE as they hold a 4-6 record and remain in contention for a Final Four spot in UAAP Season 85.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Size, depth worry Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s not just Jordan’s size but also the team’s depth that worry Gilas head coach Chot Reyes as the Philippines braces for a road game in Amman to open the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window...
Sports
fbtw

Converge, Phoenix clash in exciting tiff

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
There’s an air of heightened anticipation and excitement one that usually accompanies college rivals or the more popular pro heavyweights as red-hot teams Converge and Phoenix face off in today’s PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Manila Matico

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
If the Ginebra-Magnolia duel is called Manila Clasico, the battle between the PBA’s hottest teams Phoenix and Converge at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight could be appropriately dubbed Manila Matico.
Sports
fbtw

St. Benilde, Adamson eye V-League semis

10 hours ago
St. Benilde and Adamson take on separate rivals today, looking for victories and spots in the semifinal round of the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Rice Vanguards, Knights close in on division finals

10 hours ago
Nueva Ecija got a scare from Pampanga but kept its poise and won pulling away, 104-89, to move closer toward the North division finals in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PPS tennis levels up, holds national collegiate tilt

PPS tennis levels up, holds national collegiate tilt

2 minutes ago
Palawan Pawnshop goes a notch higher in its continuing commitment to boost local tennis, holding the PalawanPay National Collegiate...
Sports
fbtw
Dangers of unregulated gaming

Dangers of unregulated gaming

By Anthony Suntay | 1 hour ago
Ever since gambling was legalized in the United States, the industry has grown by leaps and bounds.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-ONE flyweight champ Eustaquio surprised to lose top contender status

Ex-ONE flyweight champ Eustaquio surprised to lose top contender status

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Set to challenge China's Hu Yong, Eustaquio believes it will be the key to get himself considered anew for the crown.
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Pasig clash in titanic PCAP match tonight

San Juan, Pasig clash in titanic PCAP match tonight

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Can Pasig continue its mastery over San Juan and can the Predators with their retooled lineup send a shiver down the King...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano beats defending champ LPU for early lead in CCE Season 2

Arellano beats defending champ LPU for early lead in CCE Season 2

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Chiefs, who tested LPU in their championship run in Season 1, pulled off the victory in a back-and-forth battle against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with