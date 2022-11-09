Ex-ONE flyweight champ Eustaquio surprised to lose top contender status

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Geje Eustaquio is looking to mount another bid for the ONE flyweight championship as he rides a two-bout win streak ahead of his fight in ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3.

Though surprised at not finding his name in the Top 5 contenders of the ONE flyweight rankings, the former titlist saves his complaints and lets his fighting do the talking.

Set to challenge China's Hu Yong, Eustaquio believes it will be the key to get himself considered again for the crown.

"I was actually surprised with what is happening with the rankings, I was wondering why I cannot find my name," Eustaquio admitted.

"But for me, I'm a positive man. I don't look at that and [say] my name should be there, [that] I should start complaining... I look forward to the point of keep winning. Win, win, win. Because I believe that's the formula," he continued.

Relinquishing his belt to Adriano Moraes back in 2019, Eustaquio has won three of his last four bouts since then.

Now with another chance to prove that he's got a lot left in the tank, Eustaquio hopes if he passes Yong's challenge in Manila, he will find himself primed for another try at becoming world champion.

Demetrious Johnson currently holds the title after beating Moraes last August.

"Sa tinitignan ko sa ngayon... If I'm going to pass this test, it's going to be a three-bout winning streak. I hope it's good enough to gamble, it's good enough to ask and knock [on] the door of ONE Championship for another world title shot," said Eustaquio.

Eustaquio features in ONE 164 headlined by stablemate Joshua Pacio's title defense against Jarred Brooks. Also on tap for the afternoon show at Mall of Asia Arena are Brandon Vera, Jenelyn Olsim, Danny Kingad and Jeremy Pacatiw.

In the morning show ONE Fight Night 5, compatriot Denice Zamboanga is the first Filipino athlete to be reported to compete.