Arellano beats defending champ LPU for early lead in CCE Season 2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 8:52am
The Arellano Chiefs in CCE
MANILA, Philippines — Arellano University proved itself a force to be reckoned with in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 2 after a stunner over favored defending champions Lyceum of the Philippines in a stellar opening weekend run.

The Chiefs, who tested LPU in their championship run in Season 1, pulled off the victory in a back-and-forth battle against the Pirates led by match MVP Andrei "Yui" Sideno.

Sideno's Lylia play proved to be the key as he tallied five kills, five deaths and 13 assists compounding an absurd stat of 11,206 damage dealt to set up the Chief's win amidst a Lord clash in the endgame.

Sideno, along with coverage from Zhyruzz Karl "Ryuuji" Asistin (Fredrinn), Nathaniel "chukslam" Halagpas (Faramis), and Carl Danrev "Lrac" Lucero (Camilla), lured the Pirates to a trap in the jungle to give way for Zhyrence Karl "Rence" Asistin's Beatrix in the midlane.

Rence was able to blend with the minion wave to make his way to Lyceum's base and finish off the Pirates.

The Chiefs achieved the victory despite a 13-18 deficit in kill count and an almost 10,000 gold handicap.

Before they won over LPU, Arellano also stamped class over San Beda and Jose Rizal University to tote a 3-0 record along with Mapua atop the standings.

Rence (5/0/2) led the way anew over San Beda while Sideno's Faramis (10/1/8) paced them over the Heavy Bombers.

The Pirates, at 2-1, now share third place with College of St. Benilde, and Letran. Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian, JRU, and Emilio Aguinaldo College follow suit with 1-2 records.

San Beda and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta went winless in three outings in the opening weekend of CCE presented by Galaxy Racer, Legion by Lenovo, Mountain Dew and Hawk Bags, with MPL-Philippines serving as an official partner.

