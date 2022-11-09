^

Sports

Pacio braces for career's 'biggest challenge' in ONE title defense vs Brook

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 12:11pm
Pacio braces for career's 'biggest challenge' in ONE title defense vs Brook
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio thinks highly of his upcoming challenger Jarred Brooks as he's set to defend his crown anew in ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3.

Though having faced much adversity in his road as a champion, having made three title defenses since regaining his belt against Yosuke Saruta in 2019, Pacio believes that this looming fight will be one for the books.

"To be honest, ito yung biggest challenge sa entire career ko," Pacio said of his upcoming bout.

"Alam naman natin yung calibre ni Jarred Brooks," he added.

But still, the young champion sees the tall task as an opportunity to up his game and be a better martial artist moving forward.

"Etong mga situations na 'to, dito nagg-grow ang isang martial artist and I rpomise you, kung gaano ako nag-grow as a mixed martial artist, makikita niyo [on] December 3," he said.

Champion underdog

For three years now, Pacio has reigned supreme in his division. But ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes that Pacio will have the shorter end of the straw in terms of odds against Brooks.

Pacio, who is now less than one month away from trying to defend his belt in front of a home crowd at the Mall of Arena, shrugged off the outside noise.

As he tries to reach peak condition for his fight, all that matters is his preparation.

"Para sa akin kasi, parang wala na sa isip ko kung sino man yung favorite. Yung kumbaga sa [Las] Vegas, yung odds," quipped Pacio.

"Nawala na din yung excitement ko sa trash talking [ni Brooks]. Nawala na lahat. Kumbaga, gusto ko na pumunta sa loob ng [ONE] Circle and i-perform yung di niyo nakikita na Joshua Pacio and excited lang ako." he added.

Pacio-Brooks headlines a stacked ONE 164 card which features the likes of Brandon Vera, Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad, Jenelyn Olsim, and Jeremy Pacatiw in the afternoon session.

In the morning show, TREX MMA's Denice Zamboanga was the first to be reported to fight in ONE on Prime Video 5.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Size, depth worry Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s not just Jordan’s size but also the team’s depth that worry Gilas head coach Chot Reyes as the Philippines braces for a road game in Amman to open the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window...
Sports
fbtw
Dangers of unregulated gaming

Dangers of unregulated gaming

By Anthony Suntay | 5 hours ago
Ever since gambling was legalized in the United States, the industry has grown by leaps and bounds.
Sports
fbtw

Converge, Phoenix clash in exciting tiff

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
There’s an air of heightened anticipation and excitement one that usually accompanies college rivals or the more popular pro heavyweights as red-hot teams Converge and Phoenix face off in today’s PBA...
Sports
fbtw
UE's Gani Stevens relishes learning from UAAP and PBA great Don Allado

UE's Gani Stevens relishes learning from UAAP and PBA great Don Allado

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Allado, a two-time UAAP champion and thrice a champion in the PBA, serves as UE's big man coach this season and Stevens, who...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL semis: Batangas downs Rizal, Zamboanga nips Bacolod

MPBL semis: Batangas downs Rizal, Zamboanga nips Bacolod

6 hours ago
Batangas and Zamboanga took different routes in moving closer to a projected finals clash in the South Division.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Riot Games obtains rights of League of Legends, TFT in Southeast Asia

Riot Games obtains rights of League of Legends, TFT in Southeast Asia

By Michelle Lojo | 12 minutes ago
Beginning January 2023, Riot Games will take over publishing of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics (TFT) in Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Princesa all primed for IRONMAN 70.3

Puerto Princesa all primed for IRONMAN 70.3

19 minutes ago
Puerto Princesa is pulling out all the stops to guarantee not just a successful staging of its first-ever IRONMAN 70.3 hosting...
Sports
fbtw
NBA veteran Dwight Howard to play for Taiwan team

NBA veteran Dwight Howard to play for Taiwan team

1 hour ago
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has sealed a deal to play for a team in Taiwan, and the 36-year-old center will make...
Sports
fbtw
Bo Perasol-led Guang Ming College tests mettle in UCBL opener

Bo Perasol-led Guang Ming College tests mettle in UCBL opener

2 hours ago
Newcomer Guang Ming College-Tagaytay tries to make an impression when it launches its title campaign in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities...
Sports
fbtw
Pacio braces for career's 'biggest challenge' in ONE title defense vs Brook

Pacio braces for career's 'biggest challenge' in ONE title defense vs Brook

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though having faced much adversity in his road as a champion, having made three title defenses since regaining his belt against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with