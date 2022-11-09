Pacio braces for career's 'biggest challenge' in ONE title defense vs Brook

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio thinks highly of his upcoming challenger Jarred Brooks as he's set to defend his crown anew in ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3.

Though having faced much adversity in his road as a champion, having made three title defenses since regaining his belt against Yosuke Saruta in 2019, Pacio believes that this looming fight will be one for the books.

"To be honest, ito yung biggest challenge sa entire career ko," Pacio said of his upcoming bout.

"Alam naman natin yung calibre ni Jarred Brooks," he added.

But still, the young champion sees the tall task as an opportunity to up his game and be a better martial artist moving forward.

"Etong mga situations na 'to, dito nagg-grow ang isang martial artist and I rpomise you, kung gaano ako nag-grow as a mixed martial artist, makikita niyo [on] December 3," he said.

Champion underdog

For three years now, Pacio has reigned supreme in his division. But ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes that Pacio will have the shorter end of the straw in terms of odds against Brooks.

Pacio, who is now less than one month away from trying to defend his belt in front of a home crowd at the Mall of Arena, shrugged off the outside noise.

As he tries to reach peak condition for his fight, all that matters is his preparation.

"Para sa akin kasi, parang wala na sa isip ko kung sino man yung favorite. Yung kumbaga sa [Las] Vegas, yung odds," quipped Pacio.

"Nawala na din yung excitement ko sa trash talking [ni Brooks]. Nawala na lahat. Kumbaga, gusto ko na pumunta sa loob ng [ONE] Circle and i-perform yung di niyo nakikita na Joshua Pacio and excited lang ako." he added.

Pacio-Brooks headlines a stacked ONE 164 card which features the likes of Brandon Vera, Geje Eustaquio, Danny Kingad, Jenelyn Olsim, and Jeremy Pacatiw in the afternoon session.

In the morning show, TREX MMA's Denice Zamboanga was the first to be reported to fight in ONE on Prime Video 5.