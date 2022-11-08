UP, Ateneo post routs; FEU drubs Kaya in PFF Women's Cup opening weekend

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP squads took dominant victories with UP and Ateneo blanking their respective opponents in their opening matches in the PFF Women's Cup at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona over the weekend.

UP stamped its class on Azzuri SC with an 8-0 rout in the opening game of the season on Saturday. Four different players netted braces as they claimed the three points in dominant fashion.

National team member Alyssa Ube opened the flood gates for UP when she got past Azzuri keeper Elaisa Portez at the 17th minute.

Kamea Mangrobang and Andrea Montilla then found the back of the net in quick succession, scoring goals a minute apart to push UP ahead 3-0.

The scoring continued when Ube netted her second of the match at the 31st minute. Montilla also got her brace right before halftime.

By the break, UP was already ahead 5-nil.

Mangrobang made it six goals for the Fighting Maroons when she became the third player to score her brace at the 49th minute.

Aurea Reaso put the icing on the back as a super sub when she scored twice at the 81st and 86th minute to cap off the demolition job for UP.

FEU nips Kaya

In the second game on opening day, FEU drubbed Kaya FC, 2-0.

Sandy Matunding scored in the 8th minute to put the Lady Tamaraws ahead early as sub Marienell Cristobal netted an insurance goal with 81 minutes on the clock.

Kaya missed key players Inna Palacios and Hali Long, who were already away for national team duties.

Ateneo trounces Stallion; Tuloy nips UST

On Sunday, Ateneo mirrored their Katipunan neighbors' dominance with a 4-1 victory over Stallion Laguna FC.

The Blue Eagles picked up steam in the second half after ending the first half deadlocked, 1-1.

Ateneo forced an own goal from Abigail Corvera to break the tie at the 59th minute before Joyce Semacio netted her second goal of the match to make it 3-1 for Ateneo after 72 minutes of play.

Soleil Schroth added another insurance goal late to pull Ateneo three goals ahead.

Saichiko Benjamin netted Stallion's only goal at the 41st minute in the first half.

During Sunday's night cap, Tuloy FC staged a second half comeback over UST, 2-1.

Nathalie Absalon scored the first goal of the match as she put the Tigresses ahead, 1-nil, at the 44th minute mark.

But Louraine Evangelista proved unstoppable in the second half when she got past Regine Rasonable not once but twice at the 61st and 65th minute to erase UST's early lead and lead Tuloy to victory.

UP, Ateneo, FEU and Tuloy thus place themselves ahead of the pack early with three points each.

UP and Tuloy will try to make it two in a row when they face UST and Kaya, respectively, on Wednesday, November 9, still at the PFF National Training Centre.

The PFF Women's Cup marks the return of PFF-sanctioned women's football competition for the first time since the PFF Women's League was held in 2019-2020.