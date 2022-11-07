^

Yulo sweetens vault silver with bronze in parallel bars at gymnastics worlds

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 7, 2022 | 12:17am
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.
PAUL ELLIS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Carlos Yulo posted a second podium finish in the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool on Sunday (early Monday morning, Manila time).

Yulo, who finished as a runner-up in last year's edition of the parallel bars final, ended up third overall with a score of 15.366.

Yulo took the podium and the early lead despite having the lowest score in difficulty at 6.300. He made up for it with great execution as he garnered a mark of 9.066.

But two-time world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist Jingyuan Zou proved too much for the rest of the field as he blew them away with a whopping 16.166 to take his third gold medal in parallel bars at worlds.

Zou had the highest difficulty in his routine at 6.900 while also achieving the highest mark in execution at 9.266. Only he and Yulo breached 9.000 in execution.

Coming in second is Germany's Lukas Dauser with a score of 15.500. Despite a lower score than Yulo in execution (8.900), he made up for it with a .300 higher difficulty in his routine.

Yulo sealed the bronze medal when home bet Joe Fraser fell to dead last with 14.700.

Earlier in the day, he also clinched the silver medal in men's vault where he was the erstwhile reigning world champion.

Yulo thus completes this edition of the world championships with a silver and bronze medal.

