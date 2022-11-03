Rivera smashes PVL record as Chargers jolt Flying Titans

MANILA, Philippines — Domincan guest player Prisilla Rivera broke the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) scoring record as she poured 44 markers to pace the Akari Charges past the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12, in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Thursday.

Rivera, who scored Akari's last four points, smashed the previous record of Kia Bright when she scored 41 points for BanKo Perlas in a five-set loss to PayMaya in the semifinals of the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference last July 6, 2018.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, Odina Aliyeva got the Flying Titans within one, 10-11, before Rivera unleashed her scoring prowess.

Rivera and the Chargers took advantage of the newly employed challenge system in the PVL when they challenged an outside call on one of Rivera's hits.

The challenge showed that the three-time Olympian's attack hit the hand of Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino. The crucial turnaround gave the Chargers match point, 14-11.

Though Aliyeva was able to score one back, Rivera scored her 44th point — and 7th in the set — to clinch the victory for the Chargers.

Akari badly needed the victory to stay in contention for a semifinals spot as they improved to 2-4. Still, the games ahead will be an uphill climb as they need to jockey for position in the midfield.

Marciano played supporting role to Rivera's explosion with 18 markers.

Rivera, apart from her scoring outburst, also had 14 excellent receptions.

Akari head coach Jorge de Brito lauded Rivera not just for her performance, but for her dedication to helping the team to victory.

"I’m very proud of her. It’s not because of what I think. I think Akari brought her to shine here and make our league stronger so congrats to her, congrats to her teammates that helped her." said de Brito.

"She’s amazing, she’s a three-time Olympian. Every training she comes to practice to prove herself." he added.

Rivera scored on 39 attacks, four aces, and one block.

For the Flying Titans, Aliyeva was the only player in double-digit scoring with 26 markers. She also had 13 excellent digs and 24 excellent receptions to finish with the triple-double. The Titans fell to 2-3.

Choco Mucho will seek a bounce back win over the hapless UAI Army on Tuesday, November 8, while Akari hopes to keep the momentum against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday, November 10.