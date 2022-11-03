Late birdie binge puts Malixi in Womenâ€™s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship title hunt

Late birdie binge puts Malixi in Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship title hunt

MANILA, Philippines – Losing track of her target with a disquieting run of flubbed birdie putts, Rianne Malixi kept her nerves in check and did the next best thing to get into the early mix of the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Thailand Thursday — set up chances from close range.

So, she drained a downhiller from six feet on No. 13 and rolled in another from four feet on the 14th, both par-4s, then chipped in to set up another birdie putt from three feet on the closing par-5 hole to produce a solid 69 and seize a share of fifth with defending champion Mizuki Hashimoto, Taiwanese Huang Ting Hsuan and four others, three strokes off the leader.

Malaysian Liyana Durisic birdied the last two holes at the front of the Siam Country Club’s Waterside course in Pattaya to fire a 66 in the morning wave and wrest a one-stroke lead over Aussie Kelsey Bennett and Thai Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who shot 67s, while world No. 14 Jiyoo Lim of Korea also came through with a bogey-free 68 for solo fourth.

Despite superb driving, Malixi nearly wrapped up her round in disheartening fashion after muffing makeable birdie chances in seven of the first 11 holes. She missed a downhill, bending putt from just outside the fringe on the first hole, blew her bid from just about the same distance from 14 feet on Nos. 3 and 4, squandered a six-footer on No. 6 and from about pin-length distance on No. 7.

After rescuing a par on No. 9, she bungled another pair of birdie opportunities on Nos. 10 and 11, two-putted for par on the par-3 12th before knocking down a superb approach shot on No. 13 to nail the elusive birdie. She came up short of the 14th green but hit another solid wedge shot on the next for another birdie.

She pulled off a clutch par-save off a brilliant flop shot from near the water hazard after missing the par-3 16th and nearly rolled in a birdie from way out on the 17th before two solid shots led to another birdie for a 36-33.

“I was very patient today. I’ll credit my composure for my game. I definitely left a couple of putts out there and my irons were not so great. But I believed the putts will eventually drop,” said the 15-year-old Malixi.

They better do as the players ahead of her looked so primed for a birdie-spree in the next three days with Durisic grabbing the first day honors with a seven-birdie splurge against a bogey and Bennett coming through with a six-birdie, one-birdie round in calm conditions.

But Vongtaveelap is tipped to take control in a switch of tee-time Friday after the Thai ace, coming off a successful title-retention drive in the Thailand Amateur Open where she nipped Malixi in sudden death in Bangkok two weeks ago, matched Bennett’s card in the afternoon wave.

Lim is also out to sustain a bogey-free 33-35 but Malixi is more than ready to slug it out with the best and the brightest in another day of torrid scoring after 28 players broke par.

“I will be using the same mindset in the next three days,” said Malixi, who hopes to do better as she tackles the course’s last line of defense for the second time.

“The greens are fairly quicker than the conditions I played in during practice. It’s a matter of knowing where to place your drives and approaches to the green. Speed will be key,” said last week’s Thai Junior World Championship overall champion.

But while Malixi, who tied for 23rd in Abu Dhabi last year, put herself in early contention in the fourth staging of the prestigious event which stakes invitations to play in at least two LPGA majors next year, the other Filipinas wavered with ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson finishing with a 74 for joint 53rd, Mikha Fortuna hobbling with a 76 for a share of 65th with Lois Kaye Go, who hit a pitch-in eagle on No. 13 and birdied the last but made seven bogeys.

Fortuna gunned down two birdies but had four bogeys and a double bogey while Singson also shot two birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey.