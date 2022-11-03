HD Spikers regain bearing, dump listless Lady Troopers in 3

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers pumped life back into their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a three-set drubbing of the UAI Army Lady Troopers, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Thursday.

With Ria Meneses making her conference debut for the HD Spikers after coming back from an injury, her team rebounded from back-to-back losses to even their slate at 2-2.

In the opening set, Cignal stymied an Army comeback after Tai Bierria hit missed the mark, which saw the score tied at 23-all.

But the guest player quickly made up for the error when she set the HD Spikers to match point with a drop. Rachel Anne Daquis made the kill to seal the opening set victory, 25-23.

The first salvo buoyed the HD Spikers in the next two stanzas as they kept their distance against the Lady Troopers in the second and third sets.

Ces Molina provided crucial points in the third set closeout after coming off of the bench. She also converted on set point in the second frame.

In the third, Molina hit it off the blocker's hands to help Cignal create distance, 22-18.

The game between Cignal and Army saw the first time the PVL employed its highly anticipated video challenge. Army coach Kungfu Reyes used his first challenge early as they checked for a block touch on Laura Condotta's hit that went wide.

WATCH: The PVL uses the challenge system for the first time to check for a block touch on Army guest player Condotta’s hit that went wide



Challenge was unsuccessful and the point was given to Cignal, 4-all, in the first set | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/FaT7DWEGjf — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) November 3, 2022

The challenge was unsuccessful, which tied the first set at 4-all.

Setter Gel Cayuna was named Player of the Game as she distributed the offense for the convincing victory with 20 excellent sets.

Three different HD Spikers finished in twin-digit scoring with Bierria pacing the team with 17 markers. Daquis and Molina each chipped in 10 points.

"Unang una syempre thank you kay Lord for another win dito sa team namin and yung opportunity and chance namin na makabalik ulit doon sa lahat ng pinaghihirapan namin." said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Cignal will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Petro Gazz Angels next Thursday. Meanwhile, the Lady Troopers, who are now 0-5, continue to look for their first win when they face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Tuesday, November 8.

Army is now out of contention for the semifinal round of the conference.