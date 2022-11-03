Saso hobbles with 73 as Suzuki, Ueda sizzle in TOTO Classic

Yuka Saso of Japan walks off the first tee during the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The locals expectedly dominated the first round of the TOTO Classic in Shiga Thursday with all but one Japanese filling the Top 9 posts. But none named Yuka Saso, who fumbled with a one-over 73 at the Seta Golf Course and fell to joint 55th.

Ai Suzuki, who beat Korean Hyo Joo Kim by three to reign here last in 2019 before the pandemic, and multi-titled Momoko Ueda led the assault with a pair of seven-under 65s as they grabbed a one-stroke lead over Sakura Koiwai and Ayaka Furue, who matched 66s, while Miyu Yamashita took solo fifth at 67 and Kana Nagai, Kotone Hori and Ayaka Watanane all turned in 68s to crowd Chiense Yuting Shi at sixth.

Suzuki flashed her familiarity with the par-72 layout, rattling off seven birdies for a solid 31-34 while Ueda likewise used her local knowledge to post her own version of a 32-35 marked by five straight birdies from No. 10 and three more at the front against a lone miscue on No. 9.

Saso had high hopes for a great start after a strong runner-up effort at LPGA Mediheal and joint eighth place finish in the BMW Championship in Korea recently but struggled while dueling with new world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul in one of the featured flights in the $2 million event.

The ICTSI-backed ace hit just two birdies and yielded three bogeys, her 36-37 round leaving her eight strokes behind Suzuki and Ueda in the early going of the third-to-last LPGA event this year which also serves as a homecoming of sorts for the 2021 US Women’s Open champion, who has donned the Japanese colors since the start of the 2022 season.

She actually fared well off the mound, missing just four fairways and was just as impressive on her way to the greens, going out of regulation just twice. But he struggled with her putting, ending up with 35 putts.

Thitikul, whose surge to the world top ranking last Tuesday generated interest from the LPGA of Japan Tour campaigners and fellow LPGA mainstays, turned in a quiet two-birdie, one-bogey card, her 71 also putting her way behind the leaders at joint 30th.

Like Saso, the 19-year-old Thai, who has notched two LPGA victories and posted 12 top 10 finishes in a sterling rookie campaign on the world’s premier ladies circuit, hit 10 fairways and 15 greens but also groped for her putting touch, finishing with 32.

The other LPGA aces also struggled to trail by big margins, including world No. 5 Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a 72, the same output put in by American Yealimi Noh and Swiss Albane Valenzuela.

Mexican Maria Fassi and Dane Nanna Madsen joined Saso at 73 while Nasa Hataoka wavered with a 74 and American Lilia Vu and local ace Hinako Shibuno limped with 75s.