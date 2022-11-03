^

Sports

IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa expects fast race

Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 11:59am
IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa expects fast race

MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa international field braces for a blistering race on a course positioned as a sprint distance and at the same time exacting when the premier endurance event is held November 13 in Palawan.

Over 1,200 bidders from 26 countries are all geared up for the top triathlon event marking its first foray in what has been billed as a City in a Forest so rich in natural wonders and widely regarded as the “Gateway to Paradise.”

In nine days’ time, however, it could become a place of trial for the merry mix of triathletes all primed for the grueling test of speed and staying power in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run on a course set up to international standards.

“We have a very fast, challenging and scenic racecourse and we are so delighted to share what we have been working on for a very long time,” said race director Neville Manaois.

The 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim course will fire off at the Puerto Princesa Bay Walk Park with the field next tackling a challenging 90km (56-mile) three-loop ride from the southern part of Puerto Princesa to the Iwahig Bridge. The closing 21.1km (13.1-mile) run will be held along the bay to the city center all the way to the finish line at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Maynard Pecson clocked 4:45:28 in winning the IM 70.3 Subic last March, the first IRONMAN Asia event in two years while Germany-based August Benedicto timed 4:29:16 in topping the IM 70.3 in Cebu last August with Manaois confident of besting those times by the Puerto Princesa winner.

“For such a long time, we have dreamed of bringing the IRONMAN 70.3 to Puerto Princesa and now it’s here, we can’t help our excitement,” added Manaois, who also cited the host city’s all-out support through Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa, [email protected], or www.ironman.com for brand and global event series.

The entry list in the individual competition is now pegged at 895 with the relay mixed cast now numbering to 177. The men’s and women’s relay field has drawn 93 and 48 entries, respectively.

Backed by Active, Athletic Brewing Co., Breitling, Fulgaz, Gatorade, Hoka Fly Human Fly, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, ROKA, Santini, Vinfast, Wahoo, the event has lured triathletes from various age-group classes from the US, Hong Kong, Guam, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, India and Japan.

Other countries represented are Brazil, Thailand, the Netherlands, South Africa, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Saint Lucia and Guatemala.

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Time to rethink UAAP imports?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The NCAA took the giant step of banning foreign students to play basketball two seasons back and while the debate continues on whether it was a positive move or not, the UAAP now faces a similar situation where the...
Sports
fbtw
Alex assures breakthrough

Alex assures breakthrough

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Five contests are left in Terrafirma’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup schedule and veteran Alex Cabagnot yesterday guaranteed...
Sports
fbtw
Three teams fight for life

Three teams fight for life

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Choco Mucho eyes to solidify its place in the magic four as it clashes today with an Akari team that is fighting for dear...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
From ranking 248th, Eala zoomed to World No. 214 shortly after her stint in W100 Shrewsbury. Her three-week schedule was highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Tams charge past depleted Archers for 4th straight win in UAAP 85

Tams charge past depleted Archers for 4th straight win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The Tamaraws ended the game on a 9-3 run to pull the rug from under the Archers, who were missing key players like Mike Phillips,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nadal stunned by foe in opening match at Paris Masters

Nadal stunned by foe in opening match at Paris Masters

54 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Paris Masters in the second round after losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul, boosting...
Sports
fbtw
Nets' Irving to make $500,000 donation after anti-Semitism furor

Nets' Irving to make $500,000 donation after anti-Semitism furor

1 hour ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will make a $500,000 donation to groups working to eradicate hate after admitting that a film...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Kim&rsquo;s rise may spark Asian wave as Se-ri Pak once did for women golf

Tom Kim’s rise may spark Asian wave as Se-ri Pak once did for women golf

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
Jordan Speith was asked about Korean phenom Tom Kim, who has achieved instant stardom by sandwiching a stunning pair of PGA...
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games promises more local events after ESGS

Riot Games promises more local events after ESGS

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Riot Games' debut in the Philippine convention scene saw blockbuster lines at the developer's booth during the Esports and...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks in seventh heaven; Cavs stun Celtics

Bucks in seventh heaven; Cavs stun Celtics

1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered another dominant performance with 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their unbeaten...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with