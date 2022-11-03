^

Sports

Fil-Chinese Ramona Pascual looking to bounce back in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 11:35am
Fil-Chinese Ramona Pascual looking to bounce back in UFC Fight Night
Ramona Pascual

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a little more than four months since Filipino-Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Ramona Pascual lost to Joselyn Edwards in UFC 275 in Singapore; spoiling an Asian homecoming.

Although Ramona was born in Hong Kong to Chinese-Filipino parents, she lived in Manila for quite some time before going to Great Britain's former Crown Colony then to the United States.

The loss bedeviled Ramona for a month before she put thoughts of it behind her. However, it lingers still. And now, this is a must-win fight. A loss or even an unimpressive win could possibly mean her getting cut from the world’s premier combat sports organization.

And Pascual, now at 6-4-0 and 0-2 in the UFC, knows she really has to bring it come UFC Fight Night on Sunday, November 6 (7 a.m. Manila time) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, when she takes on newcomer Tamires Vidal (6-1-0) in the opener.

“I was incredibly disappointed and upset,” Pascual recounted. “Even a whole month after the fight I was hating myself for what happened. I didn’t do enough and that was on me.”

“But it’s not very productive carrying it,” she added. “I had to watch the fight over a few times with my coaches and on my own and see what I did wrong. When you are in the cage because you are in the moment, you don’t realize what you are doing wrong. Ultimately, I could have made better decisions.”
 
“I didn’t capitalize on it after I dropped her. I thought that whoever inflicts the most damage wins the fight but it isn’t the case. I wasn’t busy enough or throwing enough quality shots. I have to understand what it means to win a fight. I have to improve my output.”
 
Now it remains to be seen of her output against Vidal, the 24-year old Brazilian who is on a five-match win streak that saw her called up to the UFC. 

“This fight could go a bunch of different ways,” pointed out Pascual of the upcoming match against the Brazilian UFC debutante.

“She could be excited and engage right away and expend a lot of energy that empties her tank. Or she could be overly tentative to gauge what I want to do. If she chooses the latter, then I could dictate the pace.”

For her camp with the Las Vegas-based Syndicate MMA, her coaches had Ramona focus on footwork, movement and polishing her strengths. And her confidence as well.

“Confidence is everything,” she stressed emphatically. “You can know all the techniques in the world but if you don’t have confidence and you cannot access those techniques then it doesn’t count for anything. It is like having money in the bank but you cannot access your money when you need it.”

“I have fought twice and have experienced 30 minutes in the UFC. I surrounded myself with the right people who can tell me what I have to hear, not what I want to hear. Now I have to go out and get that all-important win."
 
UFC Fight Night will be shown in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Time to rethink UAAP imports?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The NCAA took the giant step of banning foreign students to play basketball two seasons back and while the debate continues on whether it was a positive move or not, the UAAP now faces a similar situation where the...
Sports
fbtw
Alex assures breakthrough

Alex assures breakthrough

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Five contests are left in Terrafirma’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup schedule and veteran Alex Cabagnot yesterday guaranteed...
Sports
fbtw
Three teams fight for life

Three teams fight for life

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Choco Mucho eyes to solidify its place in the magic four as it clashes today with an Akari team that is fighting for dear...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
From ranking 248th, Eala zoomed to World No. 214 shortly after her stint in W100 Shrewsbury. Her three-week schedule was highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
Tams charge past depleted Archers for 4th straight win in UAAP 85

Tams charge past depleted Archers for 4th straight win in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The Tamaraws ended the game on a 9-3 run to pull the rug from under the Archers, who were missing key players like Mike Phillips,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nadal stunned by foe in opening match at Paris Masters

Nadal stunned by foe in opening match at Paris Masters

54 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Paris Masters in the second round after losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul, boosting...
Sports
fbtw
Nets' Irving to make $500,000 donation after anti-Semitism furor

Nets' Irving to make $500,000 donation after anti-Semitism furor

1 hour ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will make a $500,000 donation to groups working to eradicate hate after admitting that a film...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Kim&rsquo;s rise may spark Asian wave as Se-ri Pak once did for women golf

Tom Kim’s rise may spark Asian wave as Se-ri Pak once did for women golf

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
Jordan Speith was asked about Korean phenom Tom Kim, who has achieved instant stardom by sandwiching a stunning pair of PGA...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa expects fast race

IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa expects fast race

1 hour ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa international field braces for a blistering race on a course positioned as a sprint distance...
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games promises more local events after ESGS

Riot Games promises more local events after ESGS

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Riot Games' debut in the Philippine convention scene saw blockbuster lines at the developer's booth during the Esports and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with