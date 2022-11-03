Sans Clarkson, Kiefer and co. get chance to step up for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena sees an opportunity for he and the rest of the Gilas Pilipinas players to contribute in their own ways in their upcoming games in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next week.

As they miss the services of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who is busy playing in the ongoing NBA season, Ravena said that it will take everyone to fill the shoes of Clarkson's efforts.

"[It's] an opportunity for everybody to step up," Ravena said.

"Mahirap punuin yung numbers ni kung isang tao lang. Kailangan lahat talaga mag-next man up mentality, as the cliche goes," he continued.

In his two games during the fourth window of the qualifiers against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, Clarkson averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

While they will obviously miss Clarkson's contributions, Ravena isn't sweating it as he and the rest of the Gilas wards led by the likes of Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, CJ Perez, RR Pogoy, Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo in the pool for the national team.

"Opportunity lang na binibigay sa harap namin na kailangan namin i-grab," said Ravena.

Ravena, who returned from his Japan club Shiga Lakes to play with Gilas, said that it is the Nationals' advantage that all players in the pool are currently in the midst of their respective seasons in various leagues, meaning that they are all in peak condition to play.

"Lahat kami in game shape na. Wala na kaming kailangang habulin sa condition namin. Dalawang away games yung lalaruin namin, maraming travel, maraming time walking, travelling. It's gonna be a factor pero pagdating sa laro, ready kami," said Ravena.

Gilas plays Jordan first on November 10 (November 11, Manila time) then Saudi Arabia on November 13 (November 14, Manila time).