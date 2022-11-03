^

Sports

Gomera scores twinkill in PPS Pintaflores

Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 9:58am
Gomera scores twinkill in PPS Pintaflores
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Mcleen Gomera endured a couple of quarterfinal scares and went on to string a pair of victories to dominate the PPS-PEPP San Carlos City national juniors championships at the SJRI Centermall courts in Negros Occidental last Monday.

Gomera repelled Herman Illusorio, 4-5(1), 4-1, 10-7, in the Last 8 phase of the boys’ 16-and-under play then trounced Carl Miasco, 6-2, 6-3, before beating Kenzo Brodeth via the same scoreline in the finals of the Group I tournament held in conjunction with the Pintaflores Festival celebrations.

The Bacolod, Lanao del Norte ace, who also swept two titles in the recent Buglasan Festival in Dumaguete, likewise needed to fight back from a set down to defuse Alekzander Po, 2-4, 4-2, 12-10, in the 18-U quarters. He then subdued Illusorio, 7-6(4), 6-3, before whipping Hans Cabellon, 6-2, 6-3, to complete another twinkill and bag the MVP honors in the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Ormoc City’s Kimi Brodeth, meanwhile, failed to complete a third straight “double” after sweeping the 16- and 18-U titles at home and in Baybay, ruling the premier division with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bacolod City’s Hannah Divinagracia but yielding a 5-7, 4-6, 9-11 decision to the latter in the 16-U finals.

Other winners were Valencia, Negros Oriental’s Shara Paliwag and Kenzo Brodeth of Ormoc in 14-U, and Ma. Caroliean Fiel, also from Ormoc, and Matthew Morris, from Valencia, in 12-U class of the event presented by Dunlop and hosted by San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and Vice Mayor Christopher Carmona.

Paliwag hacked out a pair of tough three-setters, nipping Therese Gauran, 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-4, in the semis then edging Kate Imalay, 1-6, 6-0, 10-8, in the finals, while Kenzo Brodeth held off Kurt Barrera from Tayasan, Negros Oriental, 6-2, 7-5; and Fiel racked up another crown via a 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 win over Mae Castro, while the third-ranked Morris upended top seed David Sepulveda, 7-6(1), 6-4, in the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Meanwhile, action shifts to Tayasan, Negros Oriental beginning Thursday with the same field clashing in eight age-group categories and ranking points. 

For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Time to rethink UAAP imports?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The NCAA took the giant step of banning foreign students to play basketball two seasons back and while the debate continues on whether it was a positive move or not, the UAAP now faces a similar situation where the...
Sports
fbtw
Three teams fight for life

Three teams fight for life

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Choco Mucho eyes to solidify its place in the magic four as it clashes today with an Akari team that is fighting for dear...
Sports
fbtw
Alex assures breakthrough

Alex assures breakthrough

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Five contests are left in Terrafirma’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup schedule and veteran Alex Cabagnot yesterday guaranteed...
Sports
fbtw
Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

16 hours ago
Acer Global Merchandise Philippines Inc. (AGM) has been named as the sole distributor partner in the Philippines by Sony Interactive...
Sports
fbtw
Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
Our Osasuna experience was like no other. But what made it even more thrilling was that we were able to learn so much about...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bucks in seventh heaven; Cavs stun Celtics

Bucks in seventh heaven; Cavs stun Celtics

8 minutes ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered another dominant performance with 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their unbeaten...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Chinese Ramona Pascual looking to bounce back in UFC Fight Night

Fil-Chinese Ramona Pascual looking to bounce back in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 14 minutes ago
Although Ramona was born in Hong Kong to Chinese-Filipino parents, she lived in Manila for quite some time before going to...
Sports
fbtw
Sans Clarkson, Kiefer and co. get chance to step up for Gilas

Sans Clarkson, Kiefer and co. get chance to step up for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
As they miss the services of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who is busy playing in the ongoing NBA season, Ravena said that...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

Alex Eala zooms to career-best world tennis ranking

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
From ranking 248th, Eala zoomed to World No. 214 shortly after her stint in W100 Shrewsbury. Her three-week schedule was highlighted...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP MVP front-runner Winston hopes to represent Gilas soon

UAAP MVP front-runner Winston hopes to represent Gilas soon

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Winston, who is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and three steals will beef up an already formidable pool...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with