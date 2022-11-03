UAAP MVP front-runner Winston hopes to represent Gilas soon

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas national team program recently received a shot in the arm as DLSU guard Schonny Winston was cleared by FIBA to play as a local in international competitions.

Winston, who is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and three steals will beef up an already formidable pool for Gilas as the 2023 FIBA World Cup looms.

Though La Salle is currently struggling in the UAAP, Winston relished the feeling of getting FIBA's nod.

"I have been approved by FIBA to play as a local and I'm just happy because I get the opportunity hopefully one day to represent the Philippines and go out there and play hard," said Winston on Wednesday.

The La Salle cager was not part of the pool recently released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Winston is keen in stepping up whenever the national team would call on him.

According to the Filipino-American star, representing the country is a big deal for him.

"Hopefully one day, I'll just put on the jersey — it'll mean a lot to me," said Winston.

"So, I'm very very happy about being cleared. Just thankful," he added.

The national team plays two games in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers next week as they face Jordan and Saudi Arabia on November 10 and 13 (November 11 and 14, Manila time), respectively, in away games.