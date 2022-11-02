Manansala shows way as Bulldogs end six-year drought against Blue Eagles

MANILA, Phillippines — The NU Bulldogs have emerged victorious over the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the first time in six years after beating them in their second round meeting in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, 78-74, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, who improved to 6-3 for the second spot in the standings behind pace setters UP, rebounded from a two-game losing slump and won their first game over Ateneo after a 10-game win streak by the latter.

"At last, napunta na rin sa amin yung swerte. For the past few games, yung swerte di napupunta sa amin. Although we work hard, yung luck napupiunta sa kabila. Still happy ako na naglive up sa challenge yung mga batang ito." said NU head coach Jeff Napa.

Jolo Manansala provided the clutch baskets for NU as he finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

He was an efficient 7-of-10 from the field.

Manansala converted on an assist from Patrick Yu to break a 72-all deadlock with 38.3 left on the clock.

He also scored back-to-back baskets in the middle of the fourth salvo to bring the lead back to NU, 68-65, after a Dave Ildefonso triple saw Ateneo ahead, 65-64 with 5:10 left.

Though an Ange Kouame bucket — his first of the game — got NU within two, 74-76, with 5.1 remaining, Yu nailed both freebies to push NU's lead to a two-possession advantage.

Without any timeouts left for Ateneo, NU held on for the victory.

It was the Bulldogs' first win over the Blue Eagles since the first round of UAAP Season 79 where they nipped Ateneo, 70-60, on September 11, 2016.

Kean Baclaan played supporting role to Manansala with his 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

BJ Andrade paced Ateneo, who fell to 5-3, with 21 points. Kai Ballungay had 15 markers, nine rebounds, two assists, and four steals.

NU and Ateneo play on Saturday next at the Araneta Coliseum where they face the FEU Tamaraws and the La Salle Green Archers, respectively.

The Scores:

NU 78 -- Manansala 17, Baclaan 10, Clemente 9, John 8, Yu 6, Minerva 6, Malonzo 5, Enriquez 5, Palacielo 4, Figueroa 3, Galinato 3, Mahinay 2, Tibayan 0, Tulabut 0.

ATENEO 74 -- Andrade 21, Ballungay 15, Ildefonso 14, Garcia 6, Koon 4, Lazaro 4, Chiu 3, Gomez 3, Kouame 2, Padrigao 2, Quitevis 0.

Quarters: 14-20, 41-29, 56-57, 78-74.