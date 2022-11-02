^

Sports

Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 7:08pm
Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

MANILA, Philippines – Acer Global Merchandise Philippines Inc. (AGM) has been named as the sole distributor partner in the Philippines by Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore (SIES).

AGM will be the sole partner of SIES in the Philippines to distribute PlayStation®5 consoles, PlayStation®4 consoles, PlayStation® accessories and physical versions of game software distributed by SIES. These products will be distributed to retail channels nationwide.

The partnership is expected to result in an improved distribution approach that focuses on channel and market management for SIES’ products.

“PlayStation is already a very popular gaming platform in the Philippines and we’re very happy to grow the market further,” said AGM Business Operations Manager Anjelo Paguntalan.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment and is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services.

Acer Global Merchandise Philippines Inc. started its distribution business in Taiwan in July 2020 to service gamers across platforms such as Console, PC, and Mobile. With its strong global footprint and expertise, Acer and the Predator brand, to name a few, AGM is committed to providing a professional execution of game distribution.

“We at AGM are very honored to be in this partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore and to distribute PlayStation and their products in the Philippines. The public can be assured that what AGM will bring to this partnership is the same level of excellence that Acer is known for,” said AGM Board Director Sue Ong Lim.

ACER

GAMING

PLAYSTATION

SONY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Embattled Nets continue slump, lose to Bulls after Nash sacking

Embattled Nets continue slump, lose to Bulls after Nash sacking

9 hours ago
Zach Lavine produced a fourth-quarter scoring blitz as the Chicago Bulls piled on the misery for the crisis-hit Brooklyn Nets...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Thitikul face off in explosive TOTO Classic opener

Saso, Thitikul face off in explosive TOTO Classic opener

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Yuka Saso gets some kind of privilege playing the new world No. 1 in a homecoming of sort as a full-pledged Japanese, rekindling...
Sports
fbtw
Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
Our Osasuna experience was like no other. But what made it even more thrilling was that we were able to learn so much about...
Sports
fbtw
ABL set to return after 3-year hiatus

ABL set to return after 3-year hiatus

9 hours ago
After a three-year lull, the Asean Basketball League (ABL) is finally set for its much-awaited return with its 11th season...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho aims to tighten hold on semis spot vs Akari

Choco Mucho aims to tighten hold on semis spot vs Akari

6 hours ago
Choco Mucho eyes to solidify its place in the magic four as it clashes with a desperate Akari that is fighting for dear ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

1 hour ago
Acer Global Merchandise Philippines Inc. (AGM) has been named as the sole distributor partner in the Philippines by Sony Interactive...
Sports
fbtw
Kwekuteye powers Lions past Chiefs

Kwekuteye powers Lions past Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
James Kwekuteye came through with a clutch performance that made up from his lethargic efforts the past couple of games as...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
It will be an early test of will and character as Rianne Malixi drew world No. 22 Minsol Kim of Korea and No. 161 Caitlyn...
Sports
fbtw
Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Making an array of their products available in every Toby's branch, Team Rebel gives local sports communities the easy option...
Sports
fbtw
LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Pirates, who swept the Golden Stags in their championship series 2-0 in Season 1, lock horns at 6:30 p.m. to kickstart...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with