Acer Global Merchandise Philippines named sole PlayStation distributor in PH

MANILA, Philippines – Acer Global Merchandise Philippines Inc. (AGM) has been named as the sole distributor partner in the Philippines by Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore (SIES).

AGM will be the sole partner of SIES in the Philippines to distribute PlayStation®5 consoles, PlayStation®4 consoles, PlayStation® accessories and physical versions of game software distributed by SIES. These products will be distributed to retail channels nationwide.

The partnership is expected to result in an improved distribution approach that focuses on channel and market management for SIES’ products.

“PlayStation is already a very popular gaming platform in the Philippines and we’re very happy to grow the market further,” said AGM Business Operations Manager Anjelo Paguntalan.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment and is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services.

Acer Global Merchandise Philippines Inc. started its distribution business in Taiwan in July 2020 to service gamers across platforms such as Console, PC, and Mobile. With its strong global footprint and expertise, Acer and the Predator brand, to name a few, AGM is committed to providing a professional execution of game distribution.

“We at AGM are very honored to be in this partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore and to distribute PlayStation and their products in the Philippines. The public can be assured that what AGM will bring to this partnership is the same level of excellence that Acer is known for,” said AGM Board Director Sue Ong Lim.