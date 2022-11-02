^

Tams charge past depleted Archers for 4th straight win in UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 6:48pm
Pat Tchuente
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Tamaraws streched their win streak as they clipped the depleted La Salle Green Archers, 57-53, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

In a game that went down the wire, FEU won their fourth straight win to improve to 4-5.

The Tamaraws ended the game on a 9-3 run to pull the rug from under the Archers, who were missing key players like Mike Phillips, Schonny Winston and Evan Nelle.

A putback from Player of the Game Pat Tchuente put FEU up by six, 56-50, with 52.9 left in the contest.

Tchuente scored all of his five points in the nip-and-tuck fourth salvo. He also had eight rebounds, two steals, and four blocks.

Though CJ Austria nailed a 3-pointer with 31.9 ticks remaining, Bryan Sajonia forced a turnover on the other end with 6.7 left to deny La Salle of the game-tying basket.

"I feel for coach Derrick [Pumaren] and his boys, Mahirap maglaro na almost whole of your starting unit wala. But sinwerte kami becaude of that situation La Salle is in. A win is a win, an ugly win for us but kailangan namin ng panalo and we'll take it." said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

Xyrus Torres, who paced FEU in scoring with 12 points, split at the charity stripe to arrive at the final score.

Kevin Quiambao led La Salle with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Green Archers fell to 3-5 and absorbed their third straight loss.

FEU aims to keep it going against NU on Saturday, November 5, while La Salle locks horns with perennial rival Ateneo also on the same play date.

The Scores:

FEU 57 -- Torres 12, Gonales 10, Sajonia 9, Anonuevo 6, Sleat 6, Bautista 6, Tchuente 5, Bagunu 2, Sandagon 1, Alforque 0, Tempra 0, Celzo 0.
LA SALLE 53 -- Quiambao 12, Nwankwo 8, Austria 8, Estacio 8, Buensalida 5, Nonoy 4, Abadam 3, Macalalag 2, B. Phillips 2, Manuel 1, Escandor 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 33-27, 44-43, 57-53.

