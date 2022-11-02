Saso, Thitikul face off in explosive TOTO Classic opener

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso gets some kind of privilege playing the new world No. 1 in a homecoming of sort as a full-pledged Japanese, rekindling her rivalry with old nemesis Atthaya Thitikul in the first two rounds of the TOTO Classic unwrapping Thursday in Shiga.

Saso and Thitikul, along with Mao Saigo, clash in the 10:01 a.m. group on the first hole of the Seta Golf Course with pressure and tension expected from the 2021 US Women’s Open champion and the Thai ace, who rose to the world top ranking Tuesday following a string of sterling performances in the LPGA Tour.

But while Saso has recovered from a spate of poor showings with a runner-up and tied for eighth finishes in her last two LPGA events, Thitikul has turned in a more compelling result — five top 10 finishes, spiked by a victory in the NW Arkansas Championship last Sept.

That shoved her to the top of the latest world golf rankings, dislodging long-time No. 1 spot holder Jin Young Ko and making her the player to watch in this week’s $2 million championship serving as the third-to-last event of this year’s LPGA.

Saso, who has reached a career-best of No. 5 in October 2021, has dropped to No. 30 in the world rankings on missed cuts and so-so finishes but remains upbeat of her chances this week while competing before the home crowd and in a circuit, this being part of the LPGA of Japan Tour calendar, where she posted two early victories in 2020 that paved the way for her drawing invitations and eventually entry to the LPGA.

But Thitikul and Saso are just two of a slew of aces vying in the 72-hole championship with 2019 champion Ai Suzuki leading the locals’ charge against the likes of Aussie Minjee Lee, Thais Patty Tavatanakit and siblings Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Korean Jiyai Shin, Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Linn Grant, American Yealimi Noh, French Pauline Roussin, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Mexico’s Maria Fassi and Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

Other fancied locals are Hinako Shibuno, Momoko Ueda, Ayaka Watanabe, Mone Inami, Sakura Koiwai and Nasa Hataoka.

But all eyes will surely be on the Saso-Thitikul duel.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, then donning the Philippine tricolors, and the Thai ace have slugged it out in a number of title skirmishes during their amateur days, the last in the inaugural Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Singapore in 2018 which the latter ruled, beating three others, including Saso, in playoff.

But Saso opted to choose her Japanese nationality over her being Filipino late last year and has used the Japanese flag across her name since the start of the 2022 season. She, however, reiterated that her decision was purely business since holding a Japanese passport gifts her visa-free travel to 192 destinations according to the Henley Passport Index.

And back in Japan where it all started, Saso expects to play better, stronger even when ranged against the current world No. 1.