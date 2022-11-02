^

Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 11:36am
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – It will be an early test of will and character as Rianne Malixi drew world No. 22 Minsol Kim of Korea and No. 161 Caitlyn Pierce of Australia in one of the early flights marking Thursday’s start of the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

Hardly in the conversation with a world ranking of No. 262, the 15-year-old Malixi would rather do the talking on the Waterside course although she admits she’s not quite familiar with the layout’s sloping terrain with several creeks and lakes in play but confident of making good in all four days of the region’s premier championship.

“I’ve never played Siam in competition, so this week will be interesting,” said Malixi. “I just aim to excel in most aspects of my game this week.”

The way she did in last week’s Thailand Junior World Championship in Hua Hin, which she ruled by three on a big final round charge in a victory that more than made up for her playoff setback to Thai ace Natthakritta Vongtaveelap in Bangkok two weeks ago.

With a couple of victories in the pro circuit back home the last couple of months, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker has all the momentum going for her, her confidence boosted by her recent feat although she remains one of the dark horses in an 86-player field teeming with A-list talents.

Japanese Saki Baba, No. 4 in the latest World Amateur Golf Ranking, banners the stellar cast that includes Korean world No. 14 Jiyoo Lim, Aussie No. 32 Kirsten Rudgeley, No. 36 Vongtaveelap, Taiwanese No. 34 Hsin Yu Lu and fellow Japanese Yuna Araki (No. 12) and No. 18 Mizuki Hashimoto, who strung up four 68s to foil Vongtaveelap in last year’s edition of the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Still, Malixi is unfazed by her rivals’ credentials, brimming with poise and assurance that have anchored her campaign in a season that has also netted her two victories in the American Junior Golf Association tour.

“Winning the WAAP will just be a by-product of playing really well,” said Malixi, who launches her drive on No. 1 at 7:11 a.m.

Hashimoto, Lim and Aussie Kelsey Bennett also brace for a fierce duel in the next flight at 7:16 a.m. on No. 10 while Baba and Vontaveelap, along with Rudgeley slug it out in the featured flight at 11:11 a.m., also on the first hole.

Three other Filipinas are vying in the event with Mikha Fortuna, with ranking of No. 386, kicking of her bid at 7:33 a.m. with Aussie Tara Raj and Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza on No. 1; Lois Kaye Go, the top-ranked Pinay at No. 223, battling it out with Aussie Eunseo Choi and Japanese Miku Ueta at 11:16 a.m. on No. 10; and Mafy Singson, another ICTSI-backed bet at No. 692, facing off with Singapore’s Jaymie Ng and Thai Navaporn Soontreeyapas at 11:49 a.m. on No. 10.

Aside from the prestigious title and the chance to join the first three winners of the event, including inaugural champion and now world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, Sunday's champion will also earn invitations to play in two major (LPGA) championships and an exemption into the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

