^

Sports

Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 10:04am
Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys
Through the Toby's Custom Lab, local outfitter Team Rebel Sports reaches local sporting communities and provides them with quality apparel
Facebook / Toby's Sports

MANILA, Philippines — Locally founded outfitting company Team Rebel Sports has made it their mission to be able to provide the regular Filipino with quality apparel for an affordable price.

Since its inception in 1998, Team Rebel Sports founder Joel Cu has catered to the needs of every day sports enthusiasts in the country by making full custom jerseys available for popular sports like basketball, volleyball, badminton and cycling.

Now Cu and his group have taken it up a notch with a brand new partnership with local sports shop Toby's, where they participate in the store's Custom Lab project.

Making an array of their products available in every Toby's branch, Team Rebel gives local sports communities an easy option to make their own full custom jerseys for their respective local leagues.

"[Toby's] wanted somebody to help them with Toby's Custom Lab. Nung nakita nila yung show room namin, meron kaming printer duon na on the spot, nag-offer sila na kung pwede makipag-joint venture kami and I said yes," said Cu, who also revealed that Team Rebel had been partners with Toby's since the 1980s.

Through their partnership with Toby's, teams can have full custom jerseys made in just three days through the service. A minimum order of 10 uniforms per team is set, with the Custom Lab also offering design services for its customers.

After using the export market to rebound from initial losses early on in the company, Cu said that Team Rebel has now made moves to step up their services for local communities.

"Since 2017, naging aggressive kami sa local market. Kung napansin niyo, we sponsored a lot of teams." said Cu.

Team Rebel is the current outfitter of local volleyball league Shakey's Super League. They also provide jerseys for clubs like San Miguel in the PBA 3x3, and the UAI Army Lady Troopers in the Premier Volleyball League.

Though focused on making their mark in organized sports through leagues, Cu said that they are also keen on supporting smaller sports communities like tournaments organized by local government units.

"Kasi ang Team Rebel naman, that's one of our core values is to support yung community kung nasan kami through sports," said Cu.

More than growing his business, the sports entreprenuer also said that he looked to provide the best for his own employees through the partnership with Toby's.

His commitment to sharing the goods with his workers is a promise he looks to keep with customers who would support the Toby's Custom Lab.

"Negosyo kaming maraming tao, kung nakikita niyo 200 plus kami. So marami kaming inaalagaang tao, so yung business naman namin hindi mo naman masasabing multi-billion business pero this is like a family of mga tao... It's a community already," said Cu.

"Sigurado din po sila marami ring tao silang natutulungan katulad ng mga pamilya ng mga tauhan namin," he added.

Apart from the full custom jerseys, the joint venture between Team Rebel and Toby's offers a print on demand service in Toby's flagship store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The service can provide each customer with a quality print on their apparel with any garment and design of their choice.

APPAREL

BASKETBALL

CYCLING

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Miller airs desire to play for Gilas

Miller airs desire to play for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Converge import Quincy Miller has offered himself as a potential naturalization option for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
15-year-old seen as next big thing in as Philippine chess

15-year-old seen as next big thing in as Philippine chess

20 hours ago
Philippine woman national chess master April Joy Claros is already recognized as a young chess prodigy.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo makes finals of all events in 51st World Artistic Gymnastics Championships&nbsp;

Yulo makes finals of all events in 51st World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
The pocket-sized wonder allowed his star to shine in magnificence, advancing to the finals of the four disciplines he originally...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs eye payback vs Blue Eagles

Bulldogs eye payback vs Blue Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
After being on the receiving end of a sweet University of the Philippines payback to start the second round, National University...
Sports
fbtw

LeBron’s legacy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
If LeBron James maintains an average of 25 points a game and doesn’t miss a single contest, he’ll surpass Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in his 53rd...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RSG's Emann nominated in Esports Awards

RSG's Emann nominated in Esports Awards

1 day ago
RSG Philippine's gold laner Eman "EMANN" Sangco is one of the nominees for Mobile Player Of 2022 in the Esports Awards.
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate MLBB tiff set for second season in November

Collegiate MLBB tiff set for second season in November

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
The pack will be led by Season 1 champs Lyceum of the Philippines, whose roster includes league MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes...
Sports
fbtw
ESGS returns with a bang in biggest summit to date

ESGS returns with a bang in biggest summit to date

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
The Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) is set to make a return to an onsite event from October 28-30 after two years of being...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Season 10: Blacklist International cops 'toughest championship yet'

MPL Season 10: Blacklist International cops 'toughest championship yet'

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
History was made last October 23 as Blacklist International outlasted ECHO Philippines, 4-2, to secure their third Mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino-coached Falcon Esports of Myanmar nabs M4 World Championship berth

Filipino-coached Falcon Esports of Myanmar nabs M4 World Championship berth

By Michelle Lojo | October 17, 2022 - 8:06am
Filipino coach Steven “Coach Dale” Vitug and his team Falcon Esports soared to the top after beating Fenix Esports,...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB World Championships venues known as Moonton announces early bird ticket sales

MLBB World Championships venues known as Moonton announces early bird ticket sales

By Michelle Lojo | October 15, 2022 - 10:18am
As early as October 19, Moonton Games will open early bird ticket sales for the M4 World Championships with fans asble to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with