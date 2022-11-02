Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

Through the Toby's Custom Lab, local outfitter Team Rebel Sports reaches local sporting communities and provides them with quality apparel

MANILA, Philippines — Locally founded outfitting company Team Rebel Sports has made it their mission to be able to provide the regular Filipino with quality apparel for an affordable price.

Since its inception in 1998, Team Rebel Sports founder Joel Cu has catered to the needs of every day sports enthusiasts in the country by making full custom jerseys available for popular sports like basketball, volleyball, badminton and cycling.

Now Cu and his group have taken it up a notch with a brand new partnership with local sports shop Toby's, where they participate in the store's Custom Lab project.

Making an array of their products available in every Toby's branch, Team Rebel gives local sports communities an easy option to make their own full custom jerseys for their respective local leagues.

"[Toby's] wanted somebody to help them with Toby's Custom Lab. Nung nakita nila yung show room namin, meron kaming printer duon na on the spot, nag-offer sila na kung pwede makipag-joint venture kami and I said yes," said Cu, who also revealed that Team Rebel had been partners with Toby's since the 1980s.

Through their partnership with Toby's, teams can have full custom jerseys made in just three days through the service. A minimum order of 10 uniforms per team is set, with the Custom Lab also offering design services for its customers.

After using the export market to rebound from initial losses early on in the company, Cu said that Team Rebel has now made moves to step up their services for local communities.

"Since 2017, naging aggressive kami sa local market. Kung napansin niyo, we sponsored a lot of teams." said Cu.

Team Rebel is the current outfitter of local volleyball league Shakey's Super League. They also provide jerseys for clubs like San Miguel in the PBA 3x3, and the UAI Army Lady Troopers in the Premier Volleyball League.

Though focused on making their mark in organized sports through leagues, Cu said that they are also keen on supporting smaller sports communities like tournaments organized by local government units.

"Kasi ang Team Rebel naman, that's one of our core values is to support yung community kung nasan kami through sports," said Cu.

More than growing his business, the sports entreprenuer also said that he looked to provide the best for his own employees through the partnership with Toby's.

His commitment to sharing the goods with his workers is a promise he looks to keep with customers who would support the Toby's Custom Lab.

"Negosyo kaming maraming tao, kung nakikita niyo 200 plus kami. So marami kaming inaalagaang tao, so yung business naman namin hindi mo naman masasabing multi-billion business pero this is like a family of mga tao... It's a community already," said Cu.

"Sigurado din po sila marami ring tao silang natutulungan katulad ng mga pamilya ng mga tauhan namin," he added.

Apart from the full custom jerseys, the joint venture between Team Rebel and Toby's offers a print on demand service in Toby's flagship store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The service can provide each customer with a quality print on their apparel with any garment and design of their choice.