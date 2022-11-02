^

LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 9:55am
MANILA, Philippines — Inaugural champions Lyceum of the Philippines will face a litmus test early in the second season of the Collegiate Center for Esposrts (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney as they are set to collide with runners-up San Sebastian College Recoletos in the season opener on Friday.

The Pirates, who swept the Golden Stags in their championship series 2-0 in Season 1, lock horns at 6:30 p.m. to kickstart the collegiate MLBB tourney's action.

Parading an intact core led by Season 1 MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes, LPU will look to assert their mastery over San Sebastian with Skipper Paul Adrienne Huang, Ralph Joshua Araz, Remarch Eusebio, Merlin Lintan, Janouel Louie Lomerio and Marc Joseph Balcita.

Standing in their way of starting their title retention bid on a high note are the Golden Stags who got the better of LPU in their last clash during the ML Pro Series (MPS) Sea Campus Invitational Summer 2022 backed by CCE last month.

The Golden Stags will also be taking a familiar core into the Land of Dawn with Antonio Abcede, Ceron Ken, Paul Moralita, Glenyl Talandron, Michael Luis Gracia and Miguel Diaz all making a return to the tournament presented by Galaxy Racer, Legion by Lenovo, and Mountain Dew, and with MPL-Philippines serving as an official partner.

After the fireworks of the finals rematch, the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta face off with College of St. Benilde at 7:00 p.m. followed by San Beda and Arellano University clashing at 7:30 p.m.

Jose Rizal University and Letran play in the penultimate match at 8:00 p.m. before Emilio Aguinaldo College and Mapua feature in the night cap at 8:30 p.m.

Arellano features a line-up of Carl Danrev Lucero, Zhyruzz Karl Asistin, Zhyrence Karl Asistin, Nathaniel Halagpas, Andrei Sideño, Kurt Jhay Mirante and Allen Eyrish Garcia, Letran has Mark Raphael Arellano, Matthew Viray, Rov Jupiter Valles, Rafael Carlos Silvestre, Joshua Dave Dasigao, Jade Michael Mercado and Kurt Patrick Pugao.

CSB parades Mark Jeffrey Marjolino, Leonardo Sison, Kelvin Kurt Javier, Alexandre Gabrielle Laverez, Yuri Efraim Casabuena, Juan Luis Frio and Leonard Van Jaboli while EAC fields Patrick Lance Lacanienta, Frederick Valenzuela, Charles Jefferson Llamas, Kim Jhylord Aloot, Rovin Sernio and John Patrick Ronario, while Justin Lopez, Dunhill Bentulan, Justin Clark Posadas, Jansen Dullon, Denzell Dann Arsolacia, John Paul Diesta and Lance Christoper Arceo banners JRU.

Mapua, on the other hand, Lean Marcus Bigueras, Earnold Alleson Fier, Lance Justin Hernandez, Roberto Lordan Jr., Mico Monteclaro, Charles Emannuel Sy while San Beda features Kristian Jade Jimenez, Matthew Tolentino, Ralph Joseph Pagtalunan, Gabriel Joshuel Sarmiento and Lloyd Jon Sarmiento. 

Perpetual completes the cast with Genesis Mateo Borromeo, Romeo Canino, Ronald Canino, John Marx Anastacia, Lou Anton Rivera and Jose Daniel Abucejo.

The CCE, led by Commissioner Waiyip Chong and president Stanley Lao, will have a single-round eliminations until November 27 before the playoffs among the top eight squads fire off in early December.

Action is streamed live on the league's Facebook account.

