Loman says ex-champ Fernandes key to ONE world title shot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 9:50am
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Loman is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as he journeys to the top of the bantamweight division of ONE Championship, after having dominated the weight class in his previous promotion.

Loman was the longest reigning bantamweight titlist of BRAVE CF before he signed with ONE. And as a face-off with former champion Bibiano Fernandes looms, the Team Lakay fighter believes that his time has finally come to compete for the crown.

"I think eto yung opportunity na gagawa sila ng parang [title] eliminator kung sino talaga yung lalaban sa world title kaya focus kami, focus ako sa laban na ito kasi eto na yung opportunity na lalaban for world title," Loman said during Team Lakay's media availability last week.

Loman is eyeing the bantamweight world championship, which is currently vacant due to erstwhile defending champion John Lineker and challenger Fabricio Andrade's bout being ruled a no contest recently.

An accidental lowblow from Andrade shattered Lineker's cup in the late goings of their match where the latter could not continue, therefore it was ruled a no contest.

Prior to match, though, Lineker was stripped of his world title for not making weight. Andrade agreed to fight the former champion in a catchweight bout where he would've won the strap if he emerged victorious.

Before the unfortunate injury that sidelined Lineker, Loman believed that Andrade was on his way to becoming champion.

"Nakita natin sa laban nila, [it's] a very good fight," Loman said.

"I think si Andrade yung panalo duon sana," he added.

Still, Loman keeps himself focused on his own opportunity to claim the top honor, and there to help him in his stable is former titlist Kevin Belingon.

Not only has Belingon been at the summit of the bantamweight division in ONE Championship, he has also faced Fernandes not once or twice, but three times.

According to Loman, being able to train with someone so familiar with his foe's tendencies will be greatly beneficial for him.

Loman said that Belingon has shared much advice to him already as he prepares for his fight later this month.

"Yung mga advices na binigay sa akin ni Kuya Kevin is yung tignan ko yung kanyang wild punch and then yung wrestling niya, kasi once na na-wrestle ka, cocontrollin ka and kukunin yung likod kaya yun yung pinapractice din namin," said Loman.

"And I need to be careful na di ako magpakuha sa sitwasyon na ganun and yung mga defense din... Yung mga gagawin namin is advantage position kung saan comfortable," he added.

Loman is currently 2-0 in ONE Championship and has been riding a 10-bout winning streak since 2016 overall.

He will stake this streak, and a possible shot at the title, against Fernandes on November 19 in Singapore as part of the ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee card.

