RSG's Emann nominated in Esports Awards

MANILA, Philippines — RSG Philippine's gold laner Eman "EMANN" Sangco is one of the nominees for Mobile Player Of 2022 in the Esports Awards. First held in 2016, the Esports Awards is the lone awarding body that celebrates achievements in the esports industry.

The nominees in the Esports Awards are named by the public, and will then be deliberated upon by a panel of judges who will then dwindle down the nominees to a few finalists. After the finalists have been announced, public voting will commence until November 30. The public vote is worth 25% of the final score of the winner, with panel deliberations worth 75%. Winners will be announced during the live ceremony on December 13 in Las Vegas.

Sangco was awarded the Finals MVP during the 2022 Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup. He had switched roles from Jungler to Gold Lane entering the 9th Season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines at the start of the year, which proved instrumental to RSG's stellar run, leading them to the trophy and to the regional crown. He is the lone Mobile Legends player among the seven finalists.

Along with Sangco, AcadArena's Justin Banusing is also nominated in the Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year category. The co-founder of AcadArena, Banusing was the director of the CONQuest Festival held last July 2022 and was included in the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2022 list under the Consumer Technology category with fellow founders Kevin Hoang and Ariane Lim.

Voting for the Esports Awards can be done via their website.