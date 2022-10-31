Claros stuns Mordido, tops National Juniors Chess Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Youthful sensation April Joy Claros shocked Woman Grandmaster candidate Kylen Joy Mordido in the ninth and final round to rule the National Juniors Chess Championship in Malolos.

Claros, a 15-year-old Far Eastern University-Diliman standout, actually caught up with Mordido, an Olympiad veteran, at first with six points apiece but took the crown via win-over-the-other rule.

It was the third triumph for Claros after she ruled the Under-20 section of the National Age Group Championships in Malolos City and the National Youth and Schools Championship in Dapitan City a month ago.

The feat also earned Claros a spot to the Asan Juniors Championships slated Nov. 17 to 26 in Tagaytay City where she would have a chance to earn an outright International Master title or WGM norm if she ends up beating odds and topping it.

Meanwhile, IM Daniel Quizon edged IM Michael Concio Jr. via tiebreaker to rule the boys’ event.

The 18-year-old Quizon and Concio both went undefeated with 7.5 points apiece on seven wins and a draw, which came against each other.

Quizon is also expected to see action in Tagaytay where he will be aiming for his second of the three required norms to become WGM.