Chance for Palawan to solidify PCAP playoff push

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a long hard road for the Palawan Queen’s Gambit. They have missed the playoff bus, and have gotten a foothold in the play-in only to see their hearts wrenched out.

With no play-in for this Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, Palawan is just a bit head above water at 6-12 (162.5 won points) in eighth spot in the Southern Division

That’s a win behind Surigao (7-11 with 198.5 won points) and Cebu (7-11 with 162.5 won points).

The Professional Executives Chess Association (PECA) is right behind with a 5-3 slate having lost two straight and with 91 points.

It’s time for the Queen’s Gambit to make their playoff push. And if they do make it, it will be their first playoff berth in team history.

On Monday night, October 31, Palawan takes on the Pasig Juniors squad and the Olongapo Team 7. Both latter squads languish at the bottom of the Northern Division with 1-7 records.

Palawan is 10 wins behind division leaders Davao and Iloilo. A whopping 120 won points separates them from the Chess Eagles. That clearly illustrates the gulf or chasm between them and the chess powers of the league.

Palawan will need to defeat the underperforming teams and take their chances with the powerhouses.

IM Barlo Nadera broke the all-female line-up of the team but is 20-30 in terms of won-lost points while manning board one for all but two of the Queen’s Gambit matches.

For Palawan to realize their first ever playoff berth, they will need all hands on deck and focus on these two matches tonight. After all, they have some really good chess players in WFM Shania Mae Mendoza, WCM Christy Bernales, WNM Carmelita Abanes, NM Carlo Lorena, WIM Catherine Secopito and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego.

Palawan Queen’s Gambit and chess fans can follow their matches tonight on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as on the respective teams’ pages.