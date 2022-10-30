^

Predator announces dates for Dota2, PUBG tiff grand finals in Japan

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2022 | 10:28am
Predator announces dates for Dota2, PUBG tiff grand finals in Japan
This handout photo shows the gaming area for the grand finals of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Predator League 2022
Acer Predator handout photo

MANILA, Philippines — The grand finals of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Predator League 2022 has been set with 15 teams from across the region battling out in two events, Dota2 and PUBG in Japan on November 11 to 13.

"After two years of lockdown and travel restrictions, we are so excited to meet the esports teams in-person again. 'Become One' is the theme for Predator League 2022, emphasizing the need to reconnect with fellow gamers and demonstrating Acer's commitment to the gaming community," said Andrew Hou, president of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.

The previous APAC Predator League was initially set to be hosted by the Philippines but was held online instead because of the pandemic. The Dota2 Grand Finals saw a battle between the two Filipino representatives TNC Pro Team and Neon Esports, with the former taking back-to-back champions after winning the 2019 tournament.

For this year's APAC Predator League Grand Finals, teams TNC Pro Team, Polaris Esports, GrindSky Esports, and Execration will be the Dota 2 Philippine representatives while ArkAngel Predator will be the lone Philippine representative for the PUBG finals.

Meta City

As one of the major sponsors in this year's Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), Predator Gaming unleashed Predator’s ‘Meta City’ for gamers and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Fans may immerse themselves in the flight and racing simulators, play games such as Tekken, Dota 2 and Valorant in Predator's booth, take part in the different activities like the henna tattoo station and claw machine, as well as have a meet and greet session with Predator Gaming’s ambassadors Kang Dupet, Reg Rubio, Amara, Een Mercado, Burg, Ashley Gosiengfiao, and Team Payaman led by Cong TV.

"We are very excited to meet the members of the esports community and gaming enthusiasts in events like ESGS 2022 and Predator League 2022  again after more than two years of lockdowns and restrictions. Our support for these events reiterates Acer’s commitment to the gaming community," said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines general manager.

Predator's Meta City at ESGS will last until October 30.

