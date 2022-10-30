^

Sports

Stage set for 200/50 Endurance Race

The Philippine Star
October 30, 2022 | 12:00am
Stage set for 200/50 Endurance Race
Superbikes champion RG Romero (left) and Army Navy owner and Club 200 member Eric Puno during the media presentation of 200/50 Endurance Race.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ ultimate endurance motorcycle race that blasts off in February next year was formally launched last Thursday at the City Club in Alphaland Makati.

Going by the name Army Navy/Club 200 200/50 Endurance Race, the novel motorcycle spectacle is the first of its kind in the Philippines, an adventure bike relay race to be held at the Clark International Speedway.

“It’s going to be an ultimate race, a battle of strategies and stamina among the participants,” said Bobby Unson, president of the organizing Army Navy/Club 200.

Each team will be composed of three riders sharing one transponder and riding duties in 50 adrenaline-pumping laps covering approximately 200 kms.

Registration in the Endurance Race presented by SMAC BMW, Pirelli, KTM, Ducati, Angkas, Evo Helmets, APRILIA, Juan Life, Hotel 101 and Merry Mart begins in November, with the race proper happening on Feb. 11, 2023.

A free practice race at the Clark International Speedway will also be held on Dec. 11 for the registered participants.

“Motorcycle enthusiasts may wonder why the early registration. The reason is because this is such a first-of-its-kind Endurance Race, we will give participants ample time to prepare,” said Red Romero, founding member of Army Navy/Club 200.

and be adept at our rules and system, which was jointly developed by race officials of Clark International Speedway and the Pirelli Technical Team, with utmost safety as our paramount consideration. We will even host a free practice run for registered participants in December,” said Red Romero, VP and Founding Member of Army Navy/Club 200.

The organizer, Club 200, is planning to exclude competitive racers currently riding in the National Superbike Series to level the playing field among regular everyday riders and weekend enthusiasts in this Endurance Event also powered by Wheeltek, Triumph, Harley Davidson of Manila and Motoworld, with Manila Bulletin and C! Magazine as media partners.

“That is the plan so that the regular motorcycle enthusiasts who ride for fun and not competing in any ongoing Race Series can join,” said Unson. “So we are casting a wide net and expecting a huge array of various participants. If you basically love riding and have not raced in a competition in the recent past, this is for you.”

Formed in 1994, Club 200 is a pioneer Motorcycle Club composed mostly of former superbike champions, preaching fun and safety riding.

“This coming endurance race came into fruition to advocate Club 200’s mission to create sustainable motorcycle days that our riding community can get together and promote friendship, advanced riding and safety,” said Romero.

Morning races will be the 50-Lap Endurance Relay Race for Adventure and Adventure Open Classes Open to 400cc-1300cc Adventure Motorcycles with 21-19 inch Front Wheels and 2/3 Cylinder Engines for the Adventure Class; and 19-17 Front Wheels with 4 Cyl for the Adventure Open/Sport Touring Class.

A Feature 5-Lap Race will be run Mid Day for the First Ever Boxer Cup,

Featuring the BMW R Ninety Motorcycles. The Sportbike/Sport Naked 50 Lap Endurance Race will ensue shortly after the Boxer Cup.

