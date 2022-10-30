^

Tropang Giga favored in PBA 3x3 Grand Finals

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Unless the weather stands in the way, three-leg winner TNT aims to put the icing on the cake as it shoots for the PBA 3x3 Season 2 First Conference championship today at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

But standing in the way are nine hard-nosed opponents all determined to pull the rug from under the top-seeded Tropang Giga in the ultimate duel for conference honors and P750,000 grand prize.

“We have intensified our training as we know nag-iiba ang gear ng lahat towards sa Grand Finals. Wala nang mahina, wala nang malakas,” said TNT coach Mau Belen.

TNT tapped scoring ace Almond Vosotros, reliable big Lervin Flores and veterans Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza in the one-day Grand Finals, where the franchise is also eyeing a repeat of its Third Conference conquest in the previous season.

“Laging nandoon ang pressure because nandoon ang notion na dapat hindi kami matatalo and all that. So we trained more on mental toughness and overcoming adversity,” said Belen.

TNT is seeded straight into the quarterfinal round along with No. 2 Meralco, No. 3 J&T Express and No. 4 Cavitex Braves.

The four await their Last-8 opponents, who will be decided in the group play that starts at 11 a.m.

San Miguel Beer, Blackwater and Barangay Ginebra will contest the two quarters seats in Pool A while Platinum Karaoke, Pioneer Elastoseal and NorthPort will dispute the two other berths in Pool B.

