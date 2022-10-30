^

Sports

Rizal enters semis; Bacoor forces decider

The Philippine Star
October 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Xentromall slammed the door on Sarangani, 84-79, in overtime while Bacoor dragged Batangas into a deciding Game 3 following a 78-75 squeaker last Friday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Saturday’s games pitting General Santos against Bacolod and Pampanga against Bataan at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, however, were cancelled because of Tropical Storm Paeng.

The new date of the deciding quarterfinal games will be announced later.

Its morale boosted by a 73-45 dumping of Sarangani in Game 1, the Rizal Golden Coolers rallied from a 14-point deficit to force overtime, 73-all, then banked on a three-point play by Jolo Mendoza with 13.13 seconds in the extension period left to wrap up their best-of-three series.

Mendoza compiled 26 points, four rebounds and two steals to earn Best Player of the Game honors. He got support from Edgar Charcos, who drilled in the game-tying triple,  with 15 points and Keanu Caballero with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Sarangani got 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists from YouTube sensation and “Mr. Quadruple-Double” Kyt Jimenez.

Gabby Espinas contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds and Paul Sanga 13 points and four rebounds for the third-seeded Marlins, who led most part of the game.

Earlier, the Bacoor Strikers leaned on Mark Pangilinan to stun the Batangas City Athletics and level their own series at 1-1.

Pangilinan fired 12 points, including three triples, in the fourth quarter as Bacoor regained control at 77-68 with only a minute and 44 seconds left.

RJ Ramirez led Bacoor with 19 points, followed by Pangilinan with 17 and Mark Montuano with 11.

The loss negated the entry of Batangas’ Levi Hernandez to the MPBL 1,000 points club. Hernandez, who became the 11th member following a triple at the 6:15 mark of the third quarter, wound up with 22 points and was gifted the ball he used in scoring the milestone shot by MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

Batangas will get the chance to exact revenge on Bacoor when the MPBL resumes on November 4 at the Batangas City Coliseum.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cajita rises, but Malixi falters in Thai Jr. World

Cajita rises, but Malixi falters in Thai Jr. World

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Jacob Cajita fired a two-under 70 and seized control in boys’ Class A but Rianne Malixi tumbled with a 73 in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Over in UAAP Season 85, men’s basketball action has also been suspended in the afternoon as women’s hoops pushed...
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches Poitiers semis

Eala reaches Poitiers semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Streaking Alex Eala cruised past Croatia’s Ana Konjuh, 6-2, 6-3, last night and rolled to the Final Four of the W80...
Sports
fbtw
Asia represent in UFC Fight Night: Junyong Park battles Joseph Holmes

Asia represent in UFC Fight Night: Junyong Park battles Joseph Holmes

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
South Korea's own Junyong Park (13-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea), a finisher climbing his way up the UFC rankings,...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Kouame lead 20-man Gilas pool for 5th window

Sotto, Kouame lead 20-man Gilas pool for 5th window

14 hours ago
With six-time Philippine Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo still recovering after undergoing throat surgery, Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas set for road trip

Gilas set for road trip

By Olmin Leyba | 53 minutes ago
Gilas Pilipinas turned to young tower Kai Sotto to fortify the middle of its injury-hit pool for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Stage set for 200/50 Endurance Race

Stage set for 200/50 Endurance Race

53 minutes ago
The Philippines’ ultimate endurance motorcycle race that blasts off in February next year was formally launched last...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Phoenix tests TNT strength

Red-hot Phoenix tests TNT strength

By Olmin Leyba | 53 minutes ago
Phoenix and Converge are out to continue whipping up a storm in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as they tackle separate foes...
Sports
fbtw
Rivera-Bornia pair secures women&rsquo;s title at PCA Open

Rivera-Bornia pair secures women’s title at PCA Open

By Joey Villar | 53 minutes ago
Sharia Hope Rivera and Alyssa Bornia downed siblings Mica Ella and Kaye Emana, 6-3, 6-4, yesterday to claim the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, Ateneo cagebelles deliver

La Salle, Ateneo cagebelles deliver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 53 minutes ago
Amid a raging typhoon, La Salle and Ateneo escaped with narrow victories against separate counterparts before the cancellation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with