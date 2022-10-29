Asia represent in UFC Fight Night: Junyong Park battles Joseph Holmes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — South Korea's own Junyong Park (13-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea), a finisher climbing his way up the UFC rankings, will face submission specialist Joseph Holmes (8-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) at middleweight this coming Sunday, October 30 at UFC Fight Night: Katar vs Allen.

UFC Fight Night will air live in the Philippines from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A. The prelims will get underway at 4 a.m. while the main card begins at 7 a.m. (Manila time).

The 31-year-old Park is coming off a win against Eryk Anders via split decision last February. That hiked the South Korean’s UFC record to 4-2.

Since coming to the UFC in 2019, Park, a submission specialist, has garnered wins via decision; an indication of how tough the competition is in the world’s best combat sports organization.

Holmes himself is coming off a win against Alen Amedovski last May to even his UFC record to 1-1. The 27-year-old American likes to submit foes so this bout against Park will see a clash of similar styles.

Interestingly, the bout will also see two fighters with hilarious nicknames. Park is known as “the Iron Turtle” while Holmes is called “Ugly Man.”

Mixed martial arts fans can be sure that the fight will be anything but cute or ugly as both are serious competitors.

UFC Fight Night: Katars vs Allen will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV application.